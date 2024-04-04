|
Taaleri Plc - Managers' transactions - Mikko Krootila
4.4.2024 12:00:00 EEST | Taaleri Oyj | Managers' Transactions
TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4 APRIL 2024 AT 12:00 (EEST)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Krootila, Mikko
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Taaleri Plc
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 57368/4/4
--------------------------------------------
Transaction date: 2024-03-28
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 499 Unit price: 10.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 499 Volume weighted average price: 10.3 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications