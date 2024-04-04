Taaleri Oyj is a Finland-based private equity company which focuses on renewable energy and other alternative investments. The Company creates, for example, wind and solar power, biofuels and affordable rental homes. Taaleri Oyj has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate and bioindustry businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Vakuutusosakeyhtio Garantia. The Company has numerous subsidiaries, including Taaleri Paaomarahastot Oy, Taaleri Biojalostamo GP Oy, Taaleri Energia Iberia SL, Taaleri Energia North America LLC as well as Taaleri Rauman Asuntorahaston hallinnointiyhtio Oy.