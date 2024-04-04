English Finnish
Published: 2024-04-04 11:00:00 CEST
Taaleri Oyj
4.4.2024 12:00:00 EEST | Taaleri Oyj | Managers' Transactions

TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4 APRIL 2024 AT 12:00 (EEST)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Krootila, Mikko

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Taaleri Plc

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 57368/4/4

--------------------------------------------

Transaction date: 2024-03-28

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 499 Unit price: 10.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 499 Volume weighted average price: 10.3 EUR

Taaleri Plc
