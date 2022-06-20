Taaleri Oyj : Plc Sustainability Policy 2021.pdf

Sustainable Finance and Sustainability Reporting frameworks, some of which are still under development

Not directly based on regulation, but will support the response to regulatory frameworks such as the EU

sustainable investing and how these are implemented within the Group

The purpose of this document is to describe Taaleri Plc's ("Taaleri") view on corporate responsibility and

Introduction and purpose

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry, and infrastructure businesses. The strategic investment segment includes Garantia Insurance Company ("Garantia"). Taaleri Plc is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

In this policy, we describe Taaleri's commitment to sustainable development and our sustainability practices and models in relation to all our activities. A more general description of our sustainability practices can be found in the Sustainability section of this policy - for a more specific description, see the Sustainable investment -section. This policy supports our strategic objective of making a positive impact.

This policy applies to all Taaleri employees and members of management and the Board of Directors. The Executive Management Team is responsible for the effective implementation and monitoring of the policy and for resourcing it. It is the responsibility of each team leader and supervisor to actively promote the implementation and development of sustainable practices.

The policy aims to address corporate sustainability and sustainable investment in a broader sustainable development context throughout Taaleri's value chain, considering environmental and social sustainability, as well as good governance practices (ESG). Our aim is to base the policy on generally accepted definitions and concepts, presenting the main elements of Taaleri's activities in a concise and clear manner. Our sustainability work also includes addressing the risks and opportunities of climate change.

Taaleri regularly revises its key sustainability themes and refines them with relevant sustainability topics. We take into account the environmental and social impact of our activities, the related economic impacts as well as the expectations of stakeholders. The definition guides our sustainability work and the content of this policy.

According to the 2021 analysis, the key sustainability themes for Taaleri are:

A positive impact on the environment and society - creating long-term value

long-term value The implementation of sustainability throughout our operations and activities - a forerunner in impact and ESG investing

Attracting and retaining talent

Responsible partnerships

For Taaleri, impact means influencing the environment and the society. Investment markets have an important role to play in building a sustainable future. Taaleri is committed to taking part in this work and promoting positive impact.

It is important for Taaleri to define a common way of working within the company (which was restructured in spring 2021) while accounting for the different characteristics and status of our business activities. Some of our business activities have very long and strong roots in sustainability work, while others are at the beginning of their journey. Depending on the business areas and products, the material sustainability themes and issues vary. We want all our activities to develop through internal cooperation in sustainability work. This policy is based on, among other things, Taaleri's Code of Conduct.