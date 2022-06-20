Taaleri Oyj : Plc Sustainability Policy 2021.pdf

Public
Introduction and purpose
Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry, and infrastructure businesses. The strategic investment segment includes Garantia Insurance Company ("Garantia"). Taaleri Plc is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
In this policy, we describe Taaleri's commitment to sustainable development and our sustainability practices and models in relation to all our activities. A more general description of our sustainability practices can be found in the Sustainability section of this policy - for a more specific description, see the Sustainable investment -section. This policy supports our strategic objective of making a positive impact.
This policy applies to all Taaleri employees and members of management and the Board of Directors. The Executive Management Team is responsible for the effective implementation and monitoring of the policy and for resourcing it. It is the responsibility of each team leader and supervisor to actively promote the implementation and development of sustainable practices.
The policy aims to address corporate sustainability and sustainable investment in a broader sustainable development context throughout Taaleri's value chain, considering environmental and social sustainability, as well as good governance practices (ESG). Our aim is to base the policy on generally accepted definitions and concepts, presenting the main elements of Taaleri's activities in a concise and clear manner. Our sustainability work also includes addressing the risks and opportunities of climate change.
Taaleri regularly revises its key sustainability themes and refines them with relevant sustainability topics. We take into account the environmental and social impact of our activities, the related economic impacts as well as the expectations of stakeholders. The definition guides our sustainability work and the content of this policy.
According to the 2021 analysis, the key sustainability themes for Taaleri are:
-
A positive impact on the environment and society - creating long-term value
-
The implementation of sustainability throughout our operations and activities - a forerunner in impact and ESG investing
-
Attracting and retaining talent
-
Responsible partnerships
For Taaleri, impact means influencing the environment and the society. Investment markets have an important role to play in building a sustainable future. Taaleri is committed to taking part in this work and promoting positive impact.
It is important for Taaleri to define a common way of working within the company (which was restructured in spring 2021) while accounting for the different characteristics and status of our business activities. Some of our business activities have very long and strong roots in sustainability work, while others are at the beginning of their journey. Depending on the business areas and products, the material sustainability themes and issues vary. We want all our activities to develop through internal cooperation in sustainability work. This policy is based on, among other things, Taaleri's Code of Conduct.
|
Taaleri Plc | Business ID 2234823-5 | Registered office Helsinki | www.taaleri.com
|
3
Public
Sustainability
The obligations set out in this Sustainability section apply to all our activities, unless otherwise stated and delineated. In this section, we describe the key aspects of our sustainability work and the Group's sustainability- related objectives.
This section of Taaleri's sustainability policy lays down the requirements and approaches of sustainable investment activities and targets. A more detailed description of these approaches can be found in the Sustainable investing section. Information on how these approaches are managed, is depicted in the Managing sustainability section, whereas information regarding investment processes can be found in the Application and responsibilities section of the Sustainable investing section.
Strategic approach
Our strategy guides our sustainability and climate work and is founded on the principles of sustainability, and sustainable development. We want to be at the forefront of impact and ESG investing. By impact investing, we mean investing that, in addition to good financial returns, actively promotes solutions to key sustainability issues.
Through our operations we direct capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a long-lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We believe that our operations have significant potential to deliver economic value, while steering markets towards a more sustainable future.
Furthermore, we understand that sustainable business practices not only benefit our investees and Taaleri, but also serve the society. We create long-term value through directing capital into projects that benefit the environment and the society, by issuing mortgage and rental guarantees to enable affordable living, and by paying taxes.
Garantia's aim is to increase equality by providing guarantee solutions for both owner-occupied and rental housing. In addition, Garantia takes ESG issues into account as part of its assessment of corporate customers.
Compliance and commitments
Compliance is the foundation of Taaleri's operations. Legal compliance and responsible, ethical behaviour are the cornerstones of our business and strongly linked to our cooperation with stakeholders.
Taaleri and its business partners comply with the laws and regulations of at least the countries in which they operate, as well as the market regulations of authorities. In addition, we comply with relevant international requirements for financial market participants and promote the implementation of these requirements in our operations throughout our value chain, for example, by requiring our partners to commit to our standards in their contracts (see the end of this chapter for more information). Especially for projects outside the Nordic countries, we assess the adequacy of local standards and, where necessary, and add or clarify our requirements for compliance with international standards.
We respect all internationally recognised human and labour rights. We are committed to the principles of rights set out in the eight core conventions identified by the ILO Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at
|
Taaleri Plc | Business ID 2234823-5 | Registered office Helsinki | www.taaleri.com
|
4