Taaleri Oyj : Siri Markula appointed as Taaleri's Head of Communications and Investor Relations

Siri Markula appointed as Taaleri's Head of Communications and Investor Relations

Siri Markula has been appointed as Taaleri Group's Head of Communications and Investor Relations. Her responsibilities include Taaleri's external and internal communications, investor relations and sustainability. Markula joined Taaleri from Hill+Knowlton Strategies. Prior to that, she was Pihlajalinna Plc's Head of Communications and Investor Relations. Markula started in her position on 18 January 2021, and she reports to Group CEO Robin Lindahl.

'Siri has very extensive communications experience and solid expertise in investor relations and sustainability issues. Our goal is to develop Taaleri's communications in all areas, and Siri's recruitment plays an important role in that,' says Robin Lindahl, CEO of Taaleri Group.

