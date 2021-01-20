Log in
TAALERI OYJ

TAALERI OYJ

(TAALA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taaleri Oyj : Siri Markula appointed as Taaleri's Head of Communications and Investor Relations

01/20/2021 | 02:06am EST
Siri Markula appointed as Taaleri's Head of Communications and Investor Relations

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 20 JANUARY 2021 AT 9.00 (EET)

Siri Markula appointed as Taaleri's Head of Communications and Investor Relations

Siri Markula has been appointed as Taaleri Group's Head of Communications and Investor Relations. Her responsibilities include Taaleri's external and internal communications, investor relations and sustainability. Markula joined Taaleri from Hill+Knowlton Strategies. Prior to that, she was Pihlajalinna Plc's Head of Communications and Investor Relations. Markula started in her position on 18 January 2021, and she reports to Group CEO Robin Lindahl.

'Siri has very extensive communications experience and solid expertise in investor relations and sustainability issues. Our goal is to develop Taaleri's communications in all areas, and Siri's recruitment plays an important role in that,' says Robin Lindahl, CEO of Taaleri Group.

Taaleri Plc

For more information, please contact:
CEO Robin Lindahl, Taaleri Plc, tel. + 358 50 595 9616, robin.lindahl@taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Insurance, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet. At the end of June 2020, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.1 billion and 5,700 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 5,200 shareholders. Taaleri's operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

More information about our company and services:
www.taaleri.com/en
www.taalerivarainhoito.com/en
www.taalerienergia.com
www.taalerikapitaali.com/en
www.garantia.fi/en

www.fellowfinance.fi/en


Financials
Sales 2020 66,3 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
Net income 2020 12,2 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net Debt 2020 11,6 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 4,15%
Capitalization 229 M 277 M 278 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,62x
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 188
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart TAALERI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Taaleri Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAALERI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,50 €
Last Close Price 8,08 €
Spread / Highest target 5,20%
Spread / Average Target 5,20%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robin Anders Lindahl Chief Executive Officer
Heikki Juhani Elomaa Chairman
Tea Heletsalo Operations Manager
Minna Smedsten Chief Financial Officer
Juha Olavi Laaksonen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAALERI OYJ-0.49%277
BLACKROCK, INC.1.68%111 007
UBS GROUP AG7.58%54 050
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.38%40 381
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.32%35 419
STATE STREET CORPORATION7.72%27 229
