Taaleri Oyj : Interim Statement Q1 2021 presentation (pdf)

05/07/2021 | 01:09am EDT
INTERIM STATEMENT Q1 2021

C E O R O B I N L I N D A H L

7 . 5 . 2 0 2 1

THE SALE OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS AND ITS IMPACT ON REPORTING

  • On March 10, 2021, Taaleri announced the sale of the wealth management operations to Aktia. Taaleri applies the requirements of IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations in the classification, presentation, and recognition of sale of the wealth management operations.
  • There are differences in the figures in the Group's consolidated income statement and segment reporting due to the application of IFRS 5. In the consolidated income statement, intra-group income and expenses between discontinued and continuing operations have been eliminated. In segment reporting, income and expenses between discontinued and continuing operations are presented as transactions outside the Group. The earnings figures in the explanatory section in this interim statement represents the Group's continuing operations according to segment reporting, unless otherwise stated. The chosen presentation will improve the comparability of segment reporting in the coming years.

Interim statement Q1 2021

HIGHLIGHTS DURING JANUARY -MARCH

SALE OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS TO AKTIA AND COOPERATION AGREEMENT

AKTIA'S REAL ESTATE AND INFRASTRUCTURE TEAMS SHIFT TO TAALERI

ANNOUNCEMENT OF REVISED

STRATEGY AND CMD

STRONG RESULT FOR THE GROUP

BIOINDUSTRY STARTED

ITS OPERATIONS

STRONG PROGRESS

FOR GARANTIA

1

2

3

4

5

6

Taaleri announced on 10 March 2021 to sell its wealth management operations to Aktia. As part of the transaction, the companies agreed to a cooperation that supports the strategies of both companies.

Taaleri acquired business operations for the portfolio management of Aktia's special investment fund investing in real estate as well as the Aktia Infra I Ky fund. Taaleri will act as the portfolio manager for Aktia's special investment funds investing in real estate in the future.

We announced our revised strategy focusing on the private asset management on March 16th and organized our first Capital Markets Day on March 23rd.

Operating profit of the continuing operations (segment reporting) was EUR 5.1 (-7.5) million, corresponding to 37 per cent of income. Furthermore, the operating profit of wealth management was EUR 3.5 (2.2) million.

The bioindustry business started its operations in the new Private Asset Management segment. The goal is to launch the first fund in the second half of the year.

In Garantia, both net income from investment and insurance operations increased. The new distribution channel, which opened in October 2020, significantly increased the residential mortgage guarantee portfolio.

Interim statement Q1 2021

JAN U ARY -MARCH 2021

  • Segment reporting income was EUR 13.7 (-0.8) million.
  • Continuing earnings grew by 5.5 per cent to EUR 8.9 (8.4) million.
  • Performance fees were EUR 0.8 (0.0) million and investment operations generated EUR 4.0 (-9.2) million.
  • Segment reporting operating profit was EUR 5.1 (-7.5) million, corresponding to 37.4 (negative in the comparison period) per cent of income. Furthermore, the operating profit of wealth management was EUR 3.5 (2.2) million.
  • Earnings per share were EUR 0.13 (-0.30) for continuing operations, EUR 0.11 (0.09) for discontinued operations and EUR 0.25 (-0.20) for income for the period.
  • After the review period, Taaleri called an extraordinary general meeting to make resolutions on the payment of dividend and on the equity repayment. The Board of Directors proposes a distribution of funds of EUR 1.00 per share.

Interim statement Q1 2021

GROUP'S INCOME AND OPERATING PROFIT

INCOME, MEUR

OPERATING PROFIT, MEUR

20.0

8.0

45.2%

40.7%

37.1%

37.4%

50.00%

6.0

15.0

40.00%

5.8

4.0

10.0

4.2

3.3

4.8

5.9

5.0

5.8

5.1

2.0

30.00%

5.0

8.4

8.8

8.8

9.8

8.9

0.0

Q1 2020 Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

0.0

-2.0

20.00%

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

-4.0

-7.5

-5.0

-9.2

-6.0

10.00%

-10.0

-8.0

-15.0

-10.0

0.00%

Continuing earnings

Other than continuing earnings

Operating profit

Operating profit, %

Interim statement Q1 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taaleri Oyj published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 05:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
