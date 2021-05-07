Taaleri Oyj : Interim Statement Q1 2021 presentation (pdf)

Taaleri announced on 10 March 2021 to sell its wealth management operations to Aktia. As part of the transaction, the companies agreed to a cooperation that supports the strategies of both companies.

Taaleri acquired business operations for the portfolio management of Aktia's special investment fund investing in real estate as well as the Aktia Infra I Ky fund. Taaleri will act as the portfolio manager for Aktia's special investment funds investing in real estate in the future.

We announced our revised strategy focusing on the private asset management on March 16th and organized our first Capital Markets Day on March 23rd.

Operating profit of the continuing operations (segment reporting) was EUR 5.1 (-7.5) million, corresponding to 37 per cent of income. Furthermore, the operating profit of wealth management was EUR 3.5 (2.2) million.

The bioindustry business started its operations in the new Private Asset Management segment. The goal is to launch the first fund in the second half of the year.

In Garantia, both net income from investment and insurance operations increased. The new distribution channel, which opened in October 2020, significantly increased the residential mortgage guarantee portfolio.