Taaleri Oyj : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting

TAALERI PLC
MINUTES OF THE MEETING 2/2021
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
DATE AND TIME
28 May 2021 at 10:00 am
PLACE
Taaleri Plc, Kasarmikatu 21 B, FI-00130 Helsinki
PRESENT
Taaleri Plc's Board of Directors has decided, based on the Act on temporary
deviation from the Limited Liability Companies Act to restrict the spread of the
Covid-19 epidemic 677/2020 (the "Temporary Act") Section 2 paragraph 2, that
shareholders or their proxy holders may participate in the Extraordinary
General Meeting only by voting in advance.
The Chairman of Taaleri Plc's Board of Directors Juhani Elomaa
Taaleri Plc's General Counsel Janne Koikkalainen
Attorney-at-law Marko Vuori
1 Opening of the Meeting
Juhani Elomaa, Chairman of the Board of Directors, opened the meeting.
2 Calling the meeting to order
Attorney-at-law Marko Vuori acted as the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting as presented in the notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting. He invited Taaleri Group's General Counsel Janne Koikkalainen to act as Secretary.
It was noted that stock exchange release regarding the proposals of the Board of Directors were published on 7 May 2021 and the proposals were published in the company's website on 7 May 2021. By the due date 10 May 2021, no counterproposals were submitted by shareholders.
The Chairman noted that shareholders or their proxy holders may participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting only by voting in advance and that all agenda items to be resolved have been subject to the voting. The Chairman also noted that in accordance with the Temporary Act, all agenda items to be resolved could have been voted against with no counterproposals. Summary of the votes given was attached to the minutes (Appendix 1).
3 Election of a person to scrutinise the minutes and supervise the counting of votes
General Counsel Janne Koikkalainen acted as an inspector of the minutes and, if necessary, supervise vote counting as presented in the notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting.
4 Recording the legality of the Meeting
It was noted that the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting was published on the company's website on 7 May 2021, in accordance with Section 10 of the Articles of Association.
The Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting was attached to the minutes (Appendix 2).
It was declared that the meeting had been convened legally in compliance with the Articles of Association, the Limited Liability Companies Act and the Temporary Act, and that it was quorate.
5 Recording the attendance at the Meeting and adoption of list of votes
A list of the shareholders who have voted in advance during the voting period either in person or by proxy and who have a right to participate in the meeting in accordance with Chapter 5, Sections 6 and 6 a was presented. It was noted that 32 shareholders have voted in advance, representing 3,495,678 shares and votes. The list of attendees and the list of votes was attached to the minutes (Appendix 3).
6 Resolution on the payment of dividend and resolution on the distribution of the assets from the invested unrestricted equity fund
It was noted that the distributable means based on audited financial statement of Taaleri Plc on 31 December 2020 totalled EUR 48,227,120.73 (dividend paid on 7 April 2021 deducted). The sum consisted of retained earnings of EUR 12,087,455.53 and the means in the reserve of invested unrestricted equity of EUR 36,139,665.20.
The Board of Directors has proposed to the Extraordinary General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and an equity repayment of EUR 0.60 per share shall be paid out. The Board of Directors has proposed that the dividend and equity repayment shall be paid to shareholders registered in Taaleri Plc's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date 1 June 2021. The Board of Directors proposes 8 June 2021 as the payment date of the dividend and equity repayment. It was noted that no dividend or equity repayment shall be distributed on the own shares possessed by Taaleri Plc.
It was recorded that 3,495,678 shares and votes participated in the voting, corresponding to 12.33% of all shares and votes. 3,495,678 votes were cast in favor of the Board of Directors' proposal, corresponding to 100% of the votes cast. It was noted that no votes were cast against the Board of Directors' proposal and no shares abstained from voting.
Based on the result of the vote, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the proposal of the Board of Directors.
7 Closing of the meeting
The Chairman stated that all matters pertaining to the Extraordinary General Meeting have been addressed and that the minutes of the meeting will be available at the company's head office and on the company's website at the latest by 11 June 2021.
IN WITNESS OF THE MINUTES
Marko Vuori
Janne Koikkalainen
Chairman
Secretary
MINUTES SCRUTINISED AND APPROVED BY
Janne Koikkalainen
1 Summary of the votes given
2 Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting
3 Participation situation and voters list
