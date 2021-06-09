Taaleri Oyj : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting

1

TAALERI PLC MINUTES OF THE MEETING 2/2021

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

DATE AND TIME 28 May 2021 at 10:00 am PLACE Taaleri Plc, Kasarmikatu 21 B, FI-00130 Helsinki PRESENT Taaleri Plc's Board of Directors has decided, based on the Act on temporary deviation from the Limited Liability Companies Act to restrict the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic 677/2020 (the "Temporary Act") Section 2 paragraph 2, that shareholders or their proxy holders may participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting only by voting in advance. The Chairman of Taaleri Plc's Board of Directors Juhani Elomaa Taaleri Plc's General Counsel Janne Koikkalainen Attorney-at-law Marko Vuori

1 Opening of the Meeting

Juhani Elomaa, Chairman of the Board of Directors, opened the meeting.

2 Calling the meeting to order

Attorney-at-law Marko Vuori acted as the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting as presented in the notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting. He invited Taaleri Group's General Counsel Janne Koikkalainen to act as Secretary.

It was noted that stock exchange release regarding the proposals of the Board of Directors were published on 7 May 2021 and the proposals were published in the company's website on 7 May 2021. By the due date 10 May 2021, no counterproposals were submitted by shareholders.

The Chairman noted that shareholders or their proxy holders may participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting only by voting in advance and that all agenda items to be resolved have been subject to the voting. The Chairman also noted that in accordance with the Temporary Act, all agenda items to be resolved could have been voted against with no counterproposals. Summary of the votes given was attached to the minutes (Appendix 1).

3 Election of a person to scrutinise the minutes and supervise the counting of votes

General Counsel Janne Koikkalainen acted as an inspector of the minutes and, if necessary, supervise vote counting as presented in the notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting.

4 Recording the legality of the Meeting

It was noted that the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting was published on the company's website on 7 May 2021, in accordance with Section 10 of the Articles of Association.

The Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting was attached to the minutes (Appendix 2).

It was declared that the meeting had been convened legally in compliance with the Articles of Association, the Limited Liability Companies Act and the Temporary Act, and that it was quorate.

5 Recording the attendance at the Meeting and adoption of list of votes