    TAALA   FI4000062195

TAALERI OYJ

(TAALA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/10 03:21:16 am EDT
9.965 EUR   +0.96%
Taaleri Plc – Managers' transactions – Oy Ramsay Invest Ab
AQ
Taaleri Plc launches an Employee Share Savings Plan
GL
Taaleri Plc launches an Employee Share Savings Plan
AQ
Taaleri Plc – Managers' transactions – Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

05/10/2022 | 02:51am EDT
TAALERI PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        10 MAY 2022 AT 9:50 (EEST)

Taaleri PlcManagers’ transactions Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oy Ramsay Invest Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Peter Ramsay

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14580/7/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 171 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 64 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 195 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(5): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(6): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(7): Volume: 172 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(8): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(9): Volume: 430 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(10): Volume: 248 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(11): Volume: 44 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(12): Volume: 37 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(13): Volume: 72 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(14): Volume: 178 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(15): Volume: 245 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(16): Volume: 177 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(17): Volume: 88 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(18): Volume: 250 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(19): Volume: 177 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(20): Volume: 36 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(21): Volume: 107 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(22): Volume: 559 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(23): Volume: 5 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(24): Volume: 943 Unit price: 10.22 EUR

(25): Volume: 235 Unit price: 10.22 EUR

(26): Volume: 127 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(27): Volume: 233 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(28): Volume: 180 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(29): Volume: 30 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(30): Volume: 195 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(31): Volume: 345 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(32): Volume: 540 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(33): Volume: 168 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(34): Volume: 10 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(35): Volume: 110 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(36): Volume: 109 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(37): Volume: 66 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(38): Volume: 77 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(39): Volume: 540 Unit price: 10.12 EUR

(40): Volume: 540 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(41): Volume: 577 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(42): Volume: 420 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(43): Volume: 271 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(44): Volume: 56 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(45): Volume: 93 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(46): Volume: 50 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(47): Volume: 45 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(48): Volume: 71 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(49): Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(50): Volume: 154 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(51): Volume: 420 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(52): Volume: 60 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(53): Volume: 360 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(54): Volume: 60 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(55): Volume: 48 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(56): Volume: 372 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(57): Volume: 420 Unit price: 10.08 EUR

(58): Volume: 550 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(59): Volume: 944 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(60): Volume: 70 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(61): Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(62): Volume: 199 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(63): Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(64): Volume: 43 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(65): Volume: 178 Unit price: 10.06 EUR

(66): Volume: 620 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(67): Volume: 80 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(68): Volume: 620 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(69): Volume: 380 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(70): Volume: 880 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(71): Volume: 620 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(72): Volume: 300 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(73): Volume: 10 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(74): Volume: 190 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(75): Volume: 82 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

(76): Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(76): Volume: 18790 Volume weighted average price: 10.09045 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Communications

 

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


