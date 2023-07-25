MINNETONKA, Minn., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), the provider of CasinoTrac casino information and management system that automates and monitors casino operations, today announced a Joint Venture (“JV”) with Centennial Gaming Systems to provide unattended loyalty card re-printing and enrollment.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, “Account lookups, Card Printing, and Sign-ups are the most frequent transactions at every players club window. Players and operators alike deserve a better experience overall.” Hoehne elaborated, “…for CasinoTrac customers transitioning to our Virtual Player card, RePrint Enroll™ is a worthy companion and driver of the evolving Player Experience. RePrint Enroll will be just as valuable to operators using other CMS solutions, not just CasinoTrac.”

Darryll Pleasant, Owner and CTO of Centennial Gaming Systems said, “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with CasinoTrac, with their world-class casino solutions and fantastic, talented team. We look forward to rolling out RePrint Enroll and working with CasinoTrac to produce the next generation of exciting products and solutions for the casino industry.”

RePrint Enroll is the result of customer requests and a market frustrated with the lack of options for these types of customer service interactions. The JV delivers an DNA-level integration of CMS-agnostic loyalty services and industry-leading innovation of the KioskTrac™ platform. RePrint Enroll will enable casino patrons to self-serve the re-printing of their tiered, branded loyalty card or enroll in the program, if they do not have a pre-existing account.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells CasinoTrac, a unified casino information and management ecosystem. The company has nearly 300 systems installed around the world. More information is available at http://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

About Centennial Gaming Systems

Founded in 2018, Centennial Gaming Systems designs, develops and sells industry leading products and solutions, such as MOCHA, a state-of-the-art guest management and enrollment solution. More information is available at www.centennialgaming.com.