TABLE TRAC INC. FOLLOWS UP ON EXPANSION STRATEGY, HIRES FLORIO

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, today announced Thomas “Tommy” Florio has joined the company as the head of Business Development for the Eastern US & new territories.



Tommy is a seasoned veteran of the gaming industry, with more than 35 years of experience, in casino operations and manufacturing. Florio shared, "I am eager to hit the ground running and assist the team in getting to the next level.”

Florio has held executive positions with Caesars Entertainment, Wynn, Penn (Argosy) and tribal casinos in the U.S. and Canada. As an executive in gaming manufacturing, Tommy has held senior sales and development positions with Shuffle Master, TCS-John Huxley, Aristocrat, ISD, Amaya-Cadillac Jack, and AGS.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, “gaining the benefit of Mr. Florio’s experience and industry knowledge has immediate impact for CasinoTrac’s expansion plan. I am pleased to welcome Tommy to Table Trac”.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.