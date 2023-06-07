Advanced search
    TBTC   US87336P1066

TABLE TRAC, INC.

(TBTC)
06-07-2023
4.150 USD    0.00%
06/01Table Trac adds two more sites in Northern Nevada
GL
TABLE TRAC INC. FOLLOWS UP ON EXPANSION STRATEGY, HIRES FLORIO

06/07/2023
MINNETONKA, Minn., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, today announced Thomas “Tommy” Florio has joined the company as the head of Business Development for the Eastern US & new territories.

Tommy is a seasoned veteran of the gaming industry, with more than 35 years of experience, in casino operations and manufacturing. Florio shared, "I am eager to hit the ground running and assist the team in getting to the next level.”

Florio has held executive positions with Caesars Entertainment, Wynn, Penn (Argosy) and tribal casinos in the U.S. and Canada. As an executive in gaming manufacturing, Tommy has held senior sales and development positions with Shuffle Master, TCS-John Huxley, Aristocrat, ISD, Amaya-Cadillac Jack, and AGS.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, “gaining the benefit of Mr. Florio’s experience and industry knowledge has immediate impact for CasinoTrac’s expansion plan. I am pleased to welcome Tommy to Table Trac”.

About Table Trac, Inc.
Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,1 M - -
Net income 2022 1,62 M - -
Net cash 2022 4,63 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 0,40%
Capitalization 19,7 M 19,7 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 57,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chad B. Hoehne Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Richard E. Gilbert Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William Martinez Independent Director
Thomas J. Mertens Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TABLE TRAC, INC.-17.98%20
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC37.64%34 056
EVOLUTION AB41.30%28 069
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-3.49%27 735
SANDS CHINA LTD2.32%27 346
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED22.41%16 304
