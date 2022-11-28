Advanced search
    TBTC   US87336P1066

TABLE TRAC, INC.

(TBTC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:31 2022-11-28 pm EST
4.400 USD    0.00%
Table Trac Announces Cash Dividend

11/28/2022 | 02:07pm EST
MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TBTC) today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable on December 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2022.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as Australia and the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,97 M - -
Net income 2021 1,71 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,77 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,3 M 20,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 57,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chad B. Hoehne Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Richard E. Gilbert Chief Financial Officer
Robert R. Siqveland Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
William Martinez Independent Director
Thomas J. Mertens Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TABLE TRAC, INC.33.33%20
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC0.30%25 076
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED6.06%23 925
EVOLUTION AB-19.55%21 154
SANDS CHINA LTD-4.52%17 954
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-17.10%16 055