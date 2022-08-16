Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Table Trac, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBTC   US87336P1066

TABLE TRAC, INC.

(TBTC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:25 2022-08-16 pm EDT
3.780 USD   +2.16%
02:31pTable Trac/CasinoTrac Enters the Alabama Market
GL
02:31pTable Trac/CasinoTrac Enters the Alabama Market
GL
08/11Table Trac Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Table Trac/CasinoTrac Enters the Alabama Market

08/16/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc (OTCQX: TBTC) Table Trac operates in over 270 casinos in 13 countries.The CasinoTrac management system is a versatile product that is suited to a number of different kinds of gaming and entertainment center environments in addition to the kind typically thought of as a “Casino” in Nevada or Atlantic City, or referred to as Class III gaming.   These kinds of entertainment centers offer gaming terminals that look and play similar to a slot machine, but the odds and wins are based on a Bingo Card, a Pull tab, or even a historical horse race result in an electronic form.  This fact allows us to provide the accounting and player club services across a wide variety of similarly equipped entertainment locations.

Table Trac has contracted with two gaming operators in Alabama: Greenetrack is a popular racetrack and The Palace Bingo is a new center which opened in July. Both offer a variety of these gaming terminal-based games that are approved by the regulators in their local jurisdiction.

“The unique platform and architecture of our product makes it flexible so that it can provide accounting and player club functionality to these kinds of special environments.” said Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc.,

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has over 270 systems installed in casinos worldwide. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


All news about TABLE TRAC, INC.
02:31pTable Trac/CasinoTrac Enters the Alabama Market
GL
02:31pTable Trac/CasinoTrac Enters the Alabama Market
GL
08/11Table Trac Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
08/11TABLE TRAC INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/11Table Trac, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
08/11Table Trac/ CasinoTrac enters the Las Vegas Market
PR
08/11Table Trac, Inc. Enters the Las Vegas Market
CI
08/09Bighorn and Longhorn Casinos select the CasinoTrac Management System
PR
08/04Waymore Casino of Panama Selects Table Trac's CasinoTrac System
CI
07/12Table Trac is expanding with Stillwater gaming by installing CasinoTrac Management Syst..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,97 M - -
Net income 2021 1,71 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,77 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,1 M 17,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart TABLE TRAC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Table Trac, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chad B. Hoehne Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Richard E. Gilbert Chief Financial Officer
William Martinez Independent Director
Thomas J. Mertens Independent Director
Robert R. Siqveland Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TABLE TRAC, INC.0.00%17
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED17.20%26 349
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-9.14%22 685
EVOLUTION AB-23.07%20 452
SANDS CHINA LTD-1.98%18 379
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-18.20%16 705