Table Trac/CasinoTrac Enters the Alabama Market

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc (OTCQX: TBTC) Table Trac operates in over 270 casinos in 13 countries.The CasinoTrac management system is a versatile product that is suited to a number of different kinds of gaming and entertainment center environments in addition to the kind typically thought of as a “Casino” in Nevada or Atlantic City, or referred to as Class III gaming. These kinds of entertainment centers offer gaming terminals that look and play similar to a slot machine, but the odds and wins are based on a Bingo Card, a Pull tab, or even a historical horse race result in an electronic form. This fact allows us to provide the accounting and player club services across a wide variety of similarly equipped entertainment locations.



Table Trac has contracted with two gaming operators in Alabama: Greenetrack is a popular racetrack and The Palace Bingo is a new center which opened in July. Both offer a variety of these gaming terminal-based games that are approved by the regulators in their local jurisdiction.

“The unique platform and architecture of our product makes it flexible so that it can provide accounting and player club functionality to these kinds of special environments.” said Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc.,

