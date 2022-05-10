Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Table Trac, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBTC   US87336P1066

TABLE TRAC, INC.

(TBTC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/10 10:33:42 am EDT
3.700 USD   +10.45%
10:24aTable Trac, Inc. Reports 2022 First Quarter Earnings
PR
09:56aTABLE TRAC INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03/28Table Trac, Inc. Announces Year End Results for 2021
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Table Trac, Inc. Reports 2022 First Quarter Earnings

05/10/2022 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

The 10-Q can be found @ http://www.sec.gov

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • The Company installed three systems at new locations, increased the number of games at a current customer and our distributors expanded current locations and installed our system in new locations during the quarter.
  • The Company had nine customer contracts in backlog as of March 31, 2022. The company anticipates that the majority of these contracts will be installed in the next two quarters.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Income for the quarter was $1,261,840 compared to income of $616,007 in 2021, an increase of approximately $645,800

The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021: 



For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022


2021

Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation:





Net income to common stockholders


$ 1,261,840


$     616,007

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic


4,521,988


4,500,672

Basic net income per share


$           0.28


$           0.14

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted


4,596,037


4,505,132

Diluted net income per share


$           0.27


$           0.14

 

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as Australia and the Caribbean.  More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:
Randy Gilbert, CFO
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/table-trac-inc-reports-2022-first-quarter-earnings-301544029.html

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TABLE TRAC, INC.
10:24aTable Trac, Inc. Reports 2022 First Quarter Earnings
PR
09:56aTABLE TRAC INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
03/28Table Trac, Inc. Announces Year End Results for 2021
PR
03/28TABLE TRAC INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
03/28Table Trac, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/24Best Bet Products, Inc of Pahrump, Nevada Chooses CasinoTrac Management System
PR
02/17Jail House Motel and Casino of Ely, Nevada Chooses CasinoTrac Management System
PR
02/17Jail House Motel and Casino of Ely, Nevada Chooses CasinoTrac Management System
CI
02/10Table Trac, Inc. Receives License in Wisconsin
CI
02/08The Greenbrier of West Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Chooses CasinoTrac Management Sys..
PR
More news