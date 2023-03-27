Advanced search
    TBTC   US87336P1066

TABLE TRAC, INC.

(TBTC)
2023-03-27
4.990 USD   -0.40%
10:59aTable Trac, Inc. Reports Record Year End Results for 2022
GL
10:49aTABLE TRAC INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation. (form 10-K)
AQ
02/17Table Trac Receives License in Mississippi 
GL
Table Trac, Inc. Reports Record Year End Results for 2022

03/27/2023 | 10:59am EDT
MINNETONKA, Minn., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The 10-K can be found @ http://www.sec.gov

Year End Highlights 

  • Record $11 Million of Total Revenue, an increase of 58%.
  • Record $2.18 Million of Income Before Taxes.
  • Table Trac was recognized with a 2023 OTCQX Best 50 award which is given to the top 50 companies from the over 500 OTCQX listed companies for their performance during the 2022 calendar year.  The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. Table Trac ranked number 25.
  • The CasinoTrac system was installed in sixteen locations during 2022. At the end of 2022, the Company had casino management systems, table games management systems and ancillary products installed with on-going support and maintenance contracts with 100 casino operators in over 280 casinos worldwide.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Overall revenues increased to $11,056,587 in 2022 from $6,966,683, reflecting a 103% increase in system sales and a 10% increase in other sales. Recurring revenue rose 12% and represented 31.7% of total revenues.

Income from operations for 2022 was $2,019,951 compared to $1,508,947 for 2021, a 34% increase.

Management Commentary

Table Trac, Inc CFO Randy Gilbert commented: 2022 was a very strong year for Table Trac. We ended the year having installed sixteen new systems, expanding one of our current customers and we currently have eight projects in our backlog. We expect most of the backlogged projects to be installed by the end of Q2 2023. System sales increased over 103% compared to 2022. Other sales, which included DataTrac and kiosk related products grew 92% compared to 2021 and accounted for almost 10% of our total revenue in 2022.

“I wish to express my gratitude to the great group of Table Trac Inc employees, who’s focus and dedication made this a record year for Table Trac Inc.” said Chad Hoehne, President & CEO. “It is your attention to customer service, quality product design and responsiveness to customer needs that makes me optimistic about Table Trac Inc’s continued success into the future.”

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, Australia as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


