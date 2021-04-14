Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Markets  >  Table Trac, Inc.    TBTC

TABLE TRAC, INC.

(TBTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Table Trac : Best Bet Products, Inc of Pahrump, Nevada Chooses CasinoTrac Management System

04/14/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces it has signed an agreement to install the CasinoTrac management system at Best Bet Products, Inc's Stage Stop Casino and the Grill Room both located in Pahrump, Nevada.

"We are excited for the installation and future launch of Casino Trac's integrated slot accounting and customer reward programs.  We feel Casino Trac's system will allow us to continue building loyalty with our existing customers while driving future customer growth at our existing and future projects.  With Casino Trac's system, Best Bet Products, Inc will be able to build a route wide Player's Club that will be used to maximize our opportunities in the distributed gaming and wholly owned gaming locations," said Shawn Holmes, President of Best Bet Products, Inc.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, "We are thrilled that Best Bet Products, Inc. has chosen the CasinoTrac management system and are confident that our suite of products will help Mr. Holmes meet their objectives and grown their business at their gaming operations."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:
Robert Siqveland
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-bet-products-inc-of-pahrump-nevada-chooses-casinotrac-management-system-301269244.html

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TABLE TRAC, INC.
05:02pTABLE TRAC  : Best Bet Products, Inc of Pahrump, Nevada Chooses CasinoTrac Manag..
PR
04/01TABLE TRAC INC  : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review ..
AQ
03/31TABLE TRAC, INC.  : Announces Year End Results for 2020
PR
03/31TABLE TRAC  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2020TABLE TRAC  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2020TABLE TRAC INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
2020TABLE TRAC INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
2020TABLE TRAC  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2020Casinotrac management system chosen by jackpot crossing casino of fernley nev..
GL
2020Fernley nugget casino of fernly nevada chooses casinotrac management system
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ