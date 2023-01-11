New Study Indicates Native Advertising Outperforms Other Channels at Boosting Mid-Funnel KPIs

Top, Global Brands Find Success on Taboola Through Brand Lift Campaigns

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced the results of independent studies conducted in conjunction with Kantar , the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company.



Brands that are looking to reach consumers at a massive scale often turn to social media, which has inherent risk in brand safety and pose significant risks. According to recent research , 61% of consumers are less likely to purchase or use a brand again if they see it advertised alongside harmful content. By ensuring ads run on trusted publisher sites, brands can control the environments where ads run.

Over a two-year period, Taboola aggregated a series of studies, conducted by Kantar, with about 20 top, global brands across 11 verticals, including personal finance, technology, travel, fashion and entertainment. These brands operate across the U.S., Europe and Latin America. Results show the effects of native ads on various marketing objectives, such as building brand awareness, consideration, brand favorability and message association.

Brands who worked with Taboola met critical KPIs across the board consistently — and most often exceeded these KPIs — in comparison to Kantar's verticalized industry benchmarks:

Brand favorability lift was 15%, 4x higher than the industry average

Message association lift was 87%, 8x higher than the industry average

Awareness lift was 10%, identical to the industry average



“The world’s top brands continue to choose Taboola because of our scale, technology, team and clear results in making sure they stay top of consumers’ minds in the purchase process,” said Adam Singolda, CEO, Taboola. “The findings of these studies show that native and Taboola outperform many other channels that brands are investing in, which is critical at a time when every marketing dollar matters.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

