NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced an update to its agreement with independent global news organization The Associated Press , whose website and mobile app garner over 160 million page views per month.



Through the agreement, AP will use Taboola to power its new AP Buyline offering, which will provide consumer-focused content, including factual product reviews, created by Taboola’s editorial team.

“We’re excited to offer a new type of content to AP readers through our continued collaboration with Taboola,” said Drew Stoneman, AP vice president for consumer revenue. “We see a great opportunity to connect the consumers of AP’s nonpartisan, fact-based journalism with Taboola-powered independent product reviews and recommendations.”

The new AP agreement follows the news organization’s use of Taboola Feed and Taboola Newsroom, and comes after the successful Taboola Turnkey Commerce integration with TIME Stamped in May 2023.

Taboola Turnkey Commerce, which launched in February 2023, connects readers who trust respected publishers’ editorial content with thoroughly tested and reviewed products and services. It gives premium publishers the ability to diversify revenue streams and create content that attracts shoppers and helps them make more informed purchase decisions.

“As Taboola Turnkey Commerce recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, we couldn’t be more thrilled to launch AP Buyline with The Associated Press. AP has earned the trust of readers through its commitment to factual journalism and reaches more than half the world’s population on a daily basis,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder at Taboola. “We’re excited to provide them with the offering they need to tap into e-commerce — I believe a third of publishers’ revenue on the open web will be from e-commerce, and people will be buying from the open web in the future.”

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

