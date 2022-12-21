Advanced search
    TBLA   IL0011754137

TABOOLA.COM LTD.

(TBLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
2.660 USD   +5.14%
Taboola com : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
EXPLANATORY NOTE

Partial Prepayment and Early Debt Retirement Under Term Loan Facility

On December 21, 2022, Taboola.com Ltd. (the "Company") repurchased and retired $61.3 million in principal amount of outstanding debt under its $300 million senior secured term loan credit facility (as amended, the "Term Loan Facility"). The repurchase was made in the open market at 99% of par, or approximately $60.7 million (plus accrued interest), via a Dutch auction. The Company funded the repurchase and related expenses from available cash. The Company estimates that the early retirement will save approximately $5 to 6 million annually in interest cost. After giving effect to the transaction, there is approximately $236 million principal amount of debt outstanding under the Term Loan Facility. The debt retirement was made in accordance with the voluntary prepayment provisions of the Term Loan Facility. Depending on market conditions and other factors, the Company may retire additional debt as permitted by the Term Loan Facility.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Taboola.com Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 397 M - -
Net income 2022 -14,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -46,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 641 M 641 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 82,3%
Managers and Directors
Adam Singolda Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eldad Maniv President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Walker Senior Vice President-Worldwide Sales Operations
Zvi Limon Chairman
Ariel Pisetzky Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TABOOLA.COM LTD.-67.48%641
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.10%1 802 982
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.24%49 449
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.20%46 628
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-13.63%44 538
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-63.80%35 267