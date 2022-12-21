Taboola com : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K

Partial Prepayment and Early Debt Retirement Under Term Loan Facility





On December 21, 2022, Taboola.com Ltd. (the "Company") repurchased and retired $61.3 million in principal amount of outstanding debt under its $300 million senior secured term loan credit facility (as amended, the "Term Loan Facility"). The repurchase was made in the open market at 99% of par, or approximately $60.7 million (plus accrued interest), via a Dutch auction. The Company funded the repurchase and related expenses from available cash. The Company estimates that the early retirement will save approximately $5 to 6 million annually in interest cost. After giving effect to the transaction, there is approximately $236 million principal amount of debt outstanding under the Term Loan Facility. The debt retirement was made in accordance with the voluntary prepayment provisions of the Term Loan Facility. Depending on market conditions and other factors, the Company may retire additional debt as permitted by the Term Loan Facility.