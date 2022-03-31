Log in
Taboola com : Investor Day Presentation

03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
TABOOLA INVESTOR DAY

#YouMayLike

Adam Singolda CEO and Founder

March 29th, 2022

AGENDA

  • 1 Taboola's Strategic Direction

  • 2 Market Opportunity

    Adam, CEO and Founder

    Tom, VP of Strategy

  • 3 Core Platform

    Eldad, President & COO

  • 4 Our Algo

    Gil, VP of Algorithms

  • 5 Newsroom with McClatchy Client Discussion

    Evangeline, Director Publisher Accts

  • 6 Recommending Anything & Anywhere

    Eldad, President & COO

  • 7 Brands & Agencies with eToro Client Discussion

    Nadav, VP Global Brands & Agencies

  • 8 E-commerce Strategy

    Bob, President Connexity

  • 9 Taboola News with Samsung Client Discussion

    Jonny, Head of Taboola News

  • 10 Our People

    Kristy, SVP of People Operations

  • 11 Our Financials

  • 12 Your Questions

  • 13 Closing Remarks

  • 14 Lunch / Demos

Steve, CFO

Adam, CEO and Founder

INFORMATION OVERLOAD

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taboola.com Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
