Taboola com : Investor Day Presentation

Financials (USD) Sales 2022 1 665 M - - Net income 2022 0,43 M - - Net cash 2022 15,0 M - - P/E ratio 2022 -3 678x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 1 252 M 1 252 M - EV / Sales 2022 0,74x EV / Sales 2023 0,58x Nbr of Employees 1 800 Free-Float 83,3% Chart TABOOLA.COM LTD. Technical analysis trends TABOOLA.COM LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 7 Last Close Price 5,26 $ Average target price 11,43 $ Spread / Average Target 117% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Adam Singolda Chief Executive Officer & Director Eldad Maniv President & Chief Operating Officer Stephen Walker Senior Vice President-Worldwide Sales Operations Zvi Limon Chairman Lior Golan Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TABOOLA.COM LTD. -32.39% 1 252 MICROSOFT CORPORATION -6.68% 2 352 966 ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC -20.63% 76 715 SEA LIMITED -44.82% 69 366 DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE -12.76% 67 248 SYNOPSYS INC. -9.74% 50 919