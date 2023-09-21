New Delhi -Taboola(Nasdaq: TBLA),a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a 2-year partnership with Sportskeeda, a prominent, global sports content platform. This collaboration is set to elevate user engagement, expand audience reach, and unlock monetization possibilities by delivering premium, high-quality content recommendations to Sportskeeda's readers.

Sportskeeda, a well-known sports content platform, is a 'Great Place to Work' certified organization and holds an impressive global rank of 8 on Similar Web, demonstrating its substantial and highly engaged audience. Through this strategic partnership, Sportskeeda aims to maximize revenue by enhancing audience engagement and providing its readers with tailored and relevant content recommendations.

Under the exclusive agreement, Taboola will provide recommendations to Sportskeeda on Desktop, Mobile, and Accelerated Mobile (AMP) pages, along with integrated video capabilities. This offering will be live on all international traffic, covering prominent regions such as the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Ajay Pratap Singh, CEO of Sportskeeda, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, and said,"We are thrilled to collaborate with Taboola to offer our readers a seamless and engaging content experience. Taboola's reputation for superior performance and emphasis on delivering high-quality content perfectly align with our goals, making this partnership truly exciting for us."

Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola, said, "We are excited to partner with Sportskeeda, a widely respected and highly visited sports publisher all around the world. As their global footprint grows, we continue to provide the foundation on which they can deliver more personalized content recommendations to Sportskeeda readers, driving continuous engagement and returning audiences. Together, we will drive innovation, elevate reader engagement, unlock new avenues for revenue growth and more."

Taboola's journey towards building new technologies helps various platforms from all domains to drive reader engagement and stimulate consumers' interest by discovering the content of their choice.

Learn more about Taboola's recommendation platform and services

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices, and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 18 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Learn more at www.taboola.com

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements:

Taboola (the "Company") may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding prospects, product development, and business strategies. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement on Form F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.