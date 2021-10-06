Taboola com : Lily's Kitchen Reaches Over 1 Million New Pet Lovers in 8 Months With Taboola High Impact

Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced the impressive results of its 2021 campaignwith pet food company Lily's Kitchen, which has reached over 1.1 million target consumers in eight months using Taboola's High Impact solution.

Lily's Kitchen exists to make pets' lives better by inspiring pet parents to feed pets properly. As a B Corp, it is dedicated to using its business as a force for good, providing natural recipes with fresh ingredients for complete, balanced meals for pets. The company wanted to reach pet owners in the United Kingdom, outside of search and social channels, to meet its brand awareness goals and scale its audience.

For this, it turned to Taboola's High Impact offering, designed to enable marketers to drive brand awareness in premium formats, placements and environments across the Taboola network. Lily's Kitchen used Taboola High Impact to launch a pet-centric video campaign with lifestyle-driven creatives that put its consumer's pets at the centre of its marketing. Lily's Kitchen tested 15-, 30- and 40-second video creatives at the top of the Taboola Feed and mid-article, driving over 1,167,648completed views in just eight months. Visible Click-Through Rate (vCTR) increased by 9% from February to August of this year, and completion rate increased by 14% in the same timeframe.

Taboola High Impact is specifically designed to support premium brand awareness campaigns, allowing advertisers to effectively reach over 500 million daily active users across the world's top publisher sites. Ads served using the solution only run on the highest impact placements on trusted publisher sites, such as homepages, mid-article placements, and at the very top of Taboola Feed, empowering advertisers with greater control over where their ads appear.

Kelly Boness, Digital Acquisition Manager at Lily's Kitchen said: "Lily's Kitchen is always looking for new and innovative ways to reach new audiences at scale, to connect more pet lovers with wholesome food for happy, healthy cats and dogs. Taboola High Impact allowed us to reach new audiences outside of search and social channels, using premium placements that put our proper food for pets front and centre for our intended audience."

