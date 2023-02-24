Taboola com : Prepared Remarks

And fourth, winning market share over time includes a net publisher pre-payment estimate of $15M this year. Like I mentioned last quarter, we see net pre-payments to publishers being insignificant to none over time as we continue to become even more strategic to their entire organization, so you should assume this is not a permanent part of the financial model.

Let me say that while it's hard to accept declines this year, it's very rare that management teams know what the future will look like and are willing to guide for it. 2024 will be a step change in revenue with Yahoo ramping. We expect to generate at least $200M in Adjusted EBITDA, and at least $100M in Free Cash Flow in 2024, and to be conservative - this assumes Yahoo is only being live by June of 2024, and no revenue in 2023. Obviously, we are working hard to beat those assumptions we're sharing with you now.

That's why we refer to 2023 as an investment year, we're putting in meaningful resources this year for gains we feel strongly are coming next year and beyond.

Taking a step back, especially with Google and Meta now being less than 50% of the ad marketand privacy concerns on the rise, advertisers will be looking for contextual advertising partners with scale. With the Yahoo partnership, we are one step further towards our long-termgoal of becoming the largest open web advertising company in the world by revenue. We estimate we would have had roughly $2.5 billion of revenue in 2022 if Yahoo had been on our network and we were fully integrated as of the beginning of the year. That would have put us side by side to companies like Twitter, Snap, Pinterest and The Trade Desk - with mainly Google, Meta and Amazon much bigger than us. And Taboola is the only company to my knowledge at our size that is fully dedicated to the open web, serving both publishers and advertisers directly.

I'm convinced that - the open web will have a "walled garden strong" company that is going after our estimated $70B TAM, and I believe we are making meaningful steps towards that vision with Yahoo launching, as well as our growth engines materializing.

Let me provide a brief update on those growth engines, performance advertising, eCommerce and header bidding. These are where we have the most to gain as a company to further drive growth in years to come.

Our goal with our investments in performance advertising is to make Taboola the first and best choice for any performance advertisers that want to reach consumers in the Open Web. We are currently focusing our investments in four key areas. First, we are working on new bidding strategies that will help advertisers with different goals to be successful on our network. Previously, we had shared how SmartBid automates the bidding process for our advertising partners. Now we are working on enhancements to SmartBid that will allow advertisers to do things like set a target CPA and allow the algorithm to even set the initial bid, rather than just adjust the bid across the network as SmartBid did previously, or to maximize conversions, even at the expense of CPA targets. Second, we are working on new ways of finding high intent nuggets for very specific audiences in our supply. Third, we are investing in new ways to help advertisers drive clicks and conversions, such as with new creative formats and enhanced