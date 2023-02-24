Taboola com : Prepared Remarks

Thank you, and good morning everyone. And welcome to Taboola's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I'm here with Adam Singolda our Founder and CEO; and Steve Walker our CFO. We issued our earnings materials today before the market and they are available in the Investors section of our website.
Now, I'll quickly cover the safe harbor. Certain statements today, including our expectations for future periods are forward-looking statements. They are not facts and are subject to material risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings. These statements are based on currently available information and we undertake no duty to update them, except as required by law. Today's discussion is also subject to the forward-looking statement limitations in the earnings press release. Future events could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated.
During this call, we will use terms defined in the earnings release and refer to non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and reconciliations to GAAP, please refer to the non-GAAP tables in the earnings release posted on our website.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Adam.
Adam Singolda Prepared Remarks:
Thanks Rick. Good morning everyone and thank you all for joining us for our fourth quarter call.
We delivered solid financial performance in Q4 - we came in the middle of our guidance on all metrics, while Adjusted EBITDA was slightly ahead. For the full year 2022 we achieved $569.6M of ex-TAC, $156.7M of Adjusted EBITDA and positive Free Cash Flow.
Overall, 2022 was a challenging year, but also a year of significant accomplishments. I am very proud of our team at Taboola and the way we were able to manage through the macro environment, keep our heads down and execute. 2022 was the second best year we have had for signing new publisher partnerships, with over 90% higher new revenue per month than 2020 and 2021; we won a lot.
Great new publisher partners joined us, such as Conde Nast, Buzzfeed Japan, HuffPo, Prisa, Grupo Godó, Network18, United Internet Media and Dumont. We won back publishers that had
previously left us, such as Slate, Kicker, Ouest and more. We signed key renewals such as CBSi, Tegna, Fox Sports and BuzzFeed Brazil.
As you recall, our strategy is 2 fold - we want to be recommending anything users may like, content, commerce, over time apps, tv shows and more. We call that Taboola Anything.
The second part of our strategy is called Taboola Anywhere, which is taking our publisher content, technology and advertisers anywhere people spend their time - on OEM devices like Samsung, and Xiaomi as an example, but over time we want to bring our content to automobiles, home audio devices and more.
On the "Taboola Anywhere" front -- 2022 was a year when Taboola News, our version of "Apple News" but for Android devices, exceeded $50M in annual revenue, and it's growing triple digits. We like that type of growth, as well the strategic value it has to our overall core business as publishers are getting more and more traffic from Taboola News.
As part of our "Taboola Anything" strategy, eCommerce gained meaningful momentum with Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) rolling out which was the main advertiser success stories for companies like Snap and Meta. Additionally, we recently announced that TIME.com will be launching our new Taboola Turnkey Commerce solution, which I will talk about a little later.
We finished the year with an incredible 30-year partnership with Yahoo. This is a 3 way partnership - it includes Yahoo advertisers buying Taboola network, building new contextual segments, and lastly - powering native advertising exclusively for nearly 900M users a month. This is really BIG.
2023 is assumed to be pre Yahoo rollout, while 2024 will have partial Yahoo contribution and meaningful gains. In 2023, we are guiding to 6% lower ex-TAC compared to 2022, Adjusted EBITDA of $70M and positive Free Cash Flow. There are 4 reasons for weaker year over year results:
First, Q1 and H1 of 2022 were uniquely strong as compared to how we ended 2022 due to the war in Europe and macro economics hitting the US. As part of that, we are entering 2023 with $50M less ex-TAC on a run rate basis than 2022. We expect to return to year-over-year growth in Q3 and Q4 as we lap hard comparables from 2022 H1.
Second, we are investing in a successful Yahoo transition, which will cost roughly $30M this year and includes people, servers, and infrastructure.
Third, we are investing in performance advertising, eCommerce, and header bidding. We believe these three growth investments will help us double and triple Taboola revenue when Yahoo launches.
1
And fourth, winning market share over time includes a net publisher pre-payment estimate of $15M this year. Like I mentioned last quarter, we see net pre-payments to publishers being insignificant to none over time as we continue to become even more strategic to their entire organization, so you should assume this is not a permanent part of the financial model.
Let me say that while it's hard to accept declines this year, it's very rare that management teams know what the future will look like and are willing to guide for it. 2024 will be a step change in revenue with Yahoo ramping. We expect to generate at least $200M in Adjusted EBITDA, and at least $100M in Free Cash Flow in 2024, and to be conservative - this assumes Yahoo is only being live by June of 2024, and no revenue in 2023. Obviously, we are working hard to beat those assumptions we're sharing with you now.
That's why we refer to 2023 as an investment year, we're putting in meaningful resources this year for gains we feel strongly are coming next year and beyond.
Taking a step back, especially withGoogle and Meta now being less than 50% of the ad marketand privacy concerns on the rise, advertisers will be looking for contextual advertising partners with scale. With the Yahoo partnership, we are one step further towards ourlong-termgoal of becoming the largest open web advertising company in the world by revenue. We estimate we would have had roughly $2.5 billion of revenue in 2022 if Yahoo had been on our network and we were fully integrated as of the beginning of the year. That would have put us side by side to companies like Twitter, Snap, Pinterest and The Trade Desk - with mainly Google, Meta and Amazon much bigger than us. And Taboola is the only company to my knowledge at our size that is fully dedicated to the open web, serving both publishers and advertisers directly.
I'm convinced that - the open web will have a "walled garden strong" company that is going after our estimated $70B TAM, and I believe we are making meaningful steps towards that vision with Yahoo launching, as well as our growth engines materializing.
Let me provide a brief update on those growth engines, performance advertising, eCommerce and header bidding. These are where we have the most to gain as a company to further drive growth in years to come.
Our goal with our investments in performance advertising is to make Taboola the first and best choice for any performance advertisers that want to reach consumers in the Open Web. We are currently focusing our investments in four key areas. First, we are working on new bidding strategies that will help advertisers with different goals to be successful on our network. Previously, we had shared how SmartBid automates the bidding process for our advertising partners. Now we are working on enhancements to SmartBid that will allow advertisers to do things like set a target CPA and allow the algorithm to even set the initial bid, rather than just adjust the bid across the network as SmartBid did previously, or to maximize conversions, even at the expense of CPA targets. Second, we are working on new ways of finding high intent nuggets for very specific audiences in our supply. Third, we are investing in new ways to help advertisers drive clicks and conversions, such as with new creative formats and enhanced
2
landing pages. For instance, we are currently working on Generative Artificial Intelligence that will help advertisers write more creative and appealing headlines and even generate new images from scratch. If you can, please come see a demo of this amazing new generative AI technology at our Yahoo Deal Information Session on March 1 - it is really cool stuff.
Fourth, we are investing in technologies that will be smarter about how we match ads with users and especially how we ensure that advertisers see results as quickly as possible.
I just came back from a trip to Israel during which I spent time with our R&D teams working on this and I have to tell you - I was blown away about how passionate our 200 person tech team is, and about the future of the Taboola advertising platform. We have so much more that we can do.
We continue to see good progress with our investments in eCommerce as well. I mentioned the momentum we're seeing with DCO, essentially Connexity retailers automatically place their product libraries on our network. It has allowed us to significantly grow the amount of eCommerce demand that shows up in our traditional Taboola placements, such as in the bottom of article feeds. We recently launched "eCommerce circulation widgets" to help drive users to commerce pages, which helps our publishers drive traffic from general news pages to high intent commerce pages.
We also just announced an exciting new initiative in eCommerce that we call Taboola Turnkey Commerce. This was the missing link to take our eCommerce business to the next level. Every publisher that wants to get into eCommerce, but has little or no content attractive to retailers, can now do it with Taboola. Taboola does all of the work for the publishers, from using our data to know which content makes sense for us to write on behalf of the publisher, we write the content, we drive traffic to it, we monetize it with the relationships with merchants and service providers. We are very excited to have announced our first two publisher partners for this initiative: TIME and Advance Publications through their NJ.com site. I don't know of any other full stack eCommerce solution that can do this, while it's still new for us, I can tell you publishers are calling us about this product left and right. Everybody wants a "NYTimes WireCutter" like business, and we will enable it.
Last but not least, we are investing heavily in header bidding. This is important to our future because this is one of the ways that we will expand beyond our traditional bottom of article placements and continue to grow our share of Open Web which is still dominated by display ads. Header bidding allows us to compete for this supply using our first party data, our unique CPC demand, and our proprietary technology that is able to predict which ads are likely to perform well, generate a profitable CPM-based bid. We launched this technology with our first partner, Microsoft, in April 2022 and we are generating hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue from that partnership. Since then, we have started beta testing the technology with an additional 50+ publisher partners and we are starting to see traction.
3
For the first time, we're starting to see a few publishers generating a few millions of dollars a year from it on top of our core partnership, which increases our share of wallet, and our moat as we look to win new partnerships and expand existing relationships.
2023 will be a year of investment in our 30-year partnership to be the exclusive native advertising partner for Yahoo. This is big for us, big for Yahoo, and I think big for the advertising community. It will be very accretive to our financials, as we shared publicly - if this was live in 2022 it would have multiplied our free cash flow by 5x to north of $100M+ of free cash flow and add $150M of adjusted EBITDA.
We are full on in planning mode, and 2023 will require a lot of work and investment to make it a successful transition - just think about thousands of advertisers transitioning, many page types, infrastructure, and more.
We expect the transition to occur in three phases. Currently, in Phase 0, we are designing the technology migration plan - you can think of this phase as designing the plumbing system between the two platforms so, when completed, advertisers on Yahoo's platform can spend on Taboola's supply and advertisers on Taboola's platform can spend on Yahoo's supply.
Soon, we will move to Phase 1 of the migration, in which we will build that plumbing system and "test the pipes" by starting to flow small amounts of demand between the platforms, move some of the supply and transition a small number of advertisers to test the experience. We expect Phase 1 to be complete in the second half of 2023.
Once we validate the pipes and our transition plans, Phase 2 will begin and will involve transitioning the advertisers and supply from Yahoo to Taboola. At this point, the migration will mostly be "blocking and tackling" but we still need to be thoughtful in the process because we want every advertiser making the transition to have a great experience and to thrive and grow on the Taboola platform - we don't want to trade long-term gains for short-term revenue.
We expect Phase 2 to begin in the second half of 2023 and be completed mid 2024, at which point we will be fully ramped and will be able to focus on additional growth opportunities from our partnership with Yahoo.
We're building our rockets this year, and in 2024 we will have liftoff. We will become bigger, more competitive, and I was never as excited about where we are and our future.
I'll now pass it over to Steve, our CFO, to talk more about our financials.
Taboola.com Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 11:54:11 UTC.