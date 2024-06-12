Partnership Will Drive Audience Engagement and Monetisation for Ireland's Largest Media Group

Taboola(Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced an exclusive three-year partnership withMediahuis Ireland, Ireland's largest media group.

Having already successfully partnered with The Belfast Telegraph since 2014, the new agreement will see Mediahuis Ireland implement a suite of Taboola products across the websites and mobile apps of two further best-selling national publications: The Irish Independent and Sunday World.

Mediahuis Ireland is utilizing Taboola's suite of products across its digital properties to grow audiences, optimize user engagement, and drive revenue. Implementations include a seamlessly integrated widget that provides readers with personalised multi-format content recommendations for an engaging experience into the publisher's family of news websites, on homepages, and article pages. In addition, Mediahuis Ireland has integrated Taboola in other high-impact reader touchpoints, and has adopted Taboola's Explore More, an offering designed to increase session depth and engage users visiting publisher sites directly from social media and apps. Taboola allows Mediahuis Ireland to provide personalised user experiences across these touchpoints, optimising content recommendations to improve user engagement.

Mediahuis Ireland represents the latest major publishing group to adopt the Taboola platform, with Taboola having also signed new partnerships with CAIRORCS MEDIA, TelevisaUnivision, and more over the past year. In total, over 9,000 digital properties worldwide currently integrate Taboola products, including Yahoo, BBC, The Independent, and more.

Connor Diamond, Group Head of Digital Insights, Mediahuis UK said:

"Taboola's Explore More solution has enabled us to capture referral traffic for longer periods, maximising the value of each visitor to The Belfast Telegraph site and accounting for a remarkable 2.5% of our overall traffic. The solution plays a vital role in expanding our reach, keeping users engaged and diversifying revenue, and we're very excited to now be bringing its benefits to two further flagship publications."

Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder, Taboola said:

"Mediahuis Ireland's brands are the go-to source of news for millions of readers across Ireland and beyond, blending news and entertainment. We're excited to be expanding our offerings to include The Irish Independent and Sunday World, which will increase scale, drive audience engagement, and capitalise on new revenue opportunities."

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy's, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more atwww.taboola.comand follow @taboola on Twitter.

