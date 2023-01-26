Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Taboola.com Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBLA   IL0011754137

TABOOLA.COM LTD.

(TBLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:30:40 2023-01-26 pm EST
3.815 USD   +3.95%
01:13pTaboola Com : and Grupo Godó sign exclusive long term partnership
PU
01/17Taboola.com Closes 30-Year Exclusive Deal With Yahoo
MT
01/17Taboola.com Ltd. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taboola com : and Grupo Godó sign exclusive long term partnership

01/26/2023 | 01:13pm EST
Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA), the world leader in content recommendations for the open web, which helps people discover things they might like, today announces an agreement with Grupo Godó to exclusively power native advertising of all of its owned properties.

Grupo Godó's media portfolio includes national and international prestige media such as La Vanguardia, the Group's flagship, a leading newspaper in Catalonia and Spain, with more than 140 years of history. It also includes the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, and RAC1.cat, the news portal in Catalan that also offers a live and on-demand radio service.

Grupo Godó will leverage all of Taboola's products, which allow the recirculation of content, increase engagement or generate more traffic with tools such as the Taboola News news aggregator, which offers new audiences to media from mobile devices.

Grupo Godó's collaboration with Taboola begins in January and will allow all Grupo Godó's publications to respond to their digital needs for monetization, user engagement, recirculation of their own editorial content and audience exchange between their different titles.In addition, with Taboola Feed, it will offer a personalized content feed for mobile traffic on all Grupo Godó sites. The implementation of this feed will consist of a content scroll at the end of each editorial article with personalized recommendations for readers, which will include both those sponsored and those of the medium, according to the criteria of each medium.

"The alliance with Taboola helps us reinforce our position as the leading Group in the media market in Spain. Since by implementing its native advertising technology and its real-time monitoring tools of the topics that most interest users, we are able to offer the content that our readers demand the most. In addition, we consolidated our media strategy since we were able to cover our digital needs for monetization, engagement and recirculation of our editorial content, as well as exchange audiences between our different titles", says Ivan Grau, Director of Godó Strategies.

For his part, Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder of Taboola, highlights the position of Grupo Godó as a publishing leader in our country. "Grupo Godó has demonstratedits legacy as one of Spain's longest-running publishing groups and it has become a must-read destination for many millions of readers. As their readership grows, Taboola is now proud to support new ways for their readers to engage with more content across its properties and across more devices, as well give them new ways to monetize that can fuel even further growth."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Taboola.com Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 18:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TABOOLA.COM LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 397 M - -
Net income 2022 -14,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -61,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 930 M 930 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart TABOOLA.COM LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taboola.com Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABOOLA.COM LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,67 $
Average target price 4,54 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Singolda Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eldad Maniv President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Walker Senior Vice President-Worldwide Sales Operations
Zvi Limon Chairman
Ariel Pisetzky Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TABOOLA.COM LTD.19.16%930
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.33%1 791 054
SYNOPSYS INC.9.39%53 235
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.13.53%50 057
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE1.82%48 842
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION18.07%38 821