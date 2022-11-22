Advanced search
    TBLA   IL0011754137

TABOOLA.COM LTD.

(TBLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:01 2022-11-22 am EST
1.755 USD   -1.96%
Taboola com : and Reach plc Partner for Mid-Article Video in the UK & US in Latest Expansion of Six-Year Partnership

11/22/2022 | 09:46am EST
Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, has announced an expanded partnership with Reach plc, the largest commercial national and regional news publisher, to boost engagement, future growth, and innovation.

Taboola will be Reach's exclusive partner for out-stream video in the UK and US, delivering its mid-article video product across Reach's 80+ sites, including the Mirror, the Express, and OK magazine. Outstream placements run video units that complement editorial content, offering a non-intrusive and highly engaging way for brands to reach readers.

The partnership expansion will offer advertisers additional inventory on which to promote brand videos at scale, to audiences across Reach's network. These new mid-article video placements offer advertisers a unique brand-safe environment, surrounded by high-quality editorial content.

Taboola is a longtime partner of Reach, having worked with the publisher since 2016, providing a suite of publisher products to cultivate audience loyalty and increase revenue. Since the beginning of the partnership, Taboola has strongly supported Reach's digital growth with a 30% increase in traffic across news brands. Combined, Taboola's services help Reach to engage and retain readers, supporting the company to innovate and meet changing consumer needs:

  • Taboola Feed is a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalised content, including video, creating a more engaging experience; and organic content, which has been used to recirculate content and optimise traffic across Reach's network, resulting in an increase in click-through rates.
  • Explore More is an offering that helps to re-engage users before they exit a publisher site.

Terry Hornsby, group digital director at Reach said: "Our longstanding partnership with Taboola continuously engages site visitors across our news brands. The new out-stream video offering has been particularly successful across the Reach network so far, giving advertisers more opportunities to engage our audience with high-quality brand video."

Adam Singolda, founder and CEO, Taboola said: "Reach PLC is a great example of a successful publisher that has kept pace with readers and thrived. They have shown a long-term view to boosting readership and engagement, coupled with expanded use of Taboola products for growing their business, and we're seeing great results as we hit the six-year mark together. We look forward to continued mutual growth, especially in the large opportunity that mid-article video provides."

About Taboola
Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 18 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About Reach plc
More people in the UK and Ireland choose a Reach brand than any other commercial publisher. We own over 130 of the most trusted and popular national, regional and local media brands, with a combined print and digital monthly reach of 48m.

With over 11 million registered customers, we are proud to be campaigners, champions and changemakers in our communities.

For more information visit reachplc.com.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the "Company") may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statements on Form F-1 and F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Taboola.com Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 14:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
