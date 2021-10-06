Log in
    TBLA   IL0011754137

TABOOLA.COM LTD.

(TBLA)
Taboola com : selected as exclusive content recommendations provider by LINE

10/06/2021 | 08:56am EDT
Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced LINE Today Hong Kong has selected Taboola to power recommendations across the LINE, global mobile platform.

LINE messaging app, reaches more than 188 million global monthly active users and provides a wide range of varieties of services to its users. LINE Today served as a news and content hub which among the leading destinations for mobile news & content consumption in several countries. And Taboola's recommendation will live on LINE Today Hong Kong.

LINE will power recommendations by leveraging several Taboola innovations, including Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalised content for a more engaging experience, across the LINE Today Hong Kong home page and all of its articles.

"LINE has built an incredible mobile-first brand that places communication, content, and entertainment at the forefront," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. "Their massive reach particularly in the APAC region, coupled with our ability to recommend content ensures that people will receive quality news on their devices. We're excited to bring discovery and recommendations to one of the world's most popular messaging apps, and unlock new ways for LINE to monetize."

"Our goal has always been to bring people around the world closer to each other, to information, and to services," said Hyunbin Kang, SVP, LINE Plus Corporation. "News readership plays an important part towards that goal, as it encourages people to read more about issues that surround them. Taboola's team, technology and its expertise in recommendations made it the best choice for powering recommendations for our users."

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy's, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the "Company") may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement on Form F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Disclaimer

Taboola.com Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 12:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
