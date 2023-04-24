Taboola to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on May 10, 2023

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that it will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 before market open, followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day. Conference call details below:



What: Taboola First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Details: Taboola's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that can be accessed via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com . To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI425cebdda8864199aaeeb8bd8ccc5cf2 and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on May 10, 2024.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The Company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. Approximately 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands, including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

