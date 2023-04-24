Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Taboola.com Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBLA   IL0011754137

TABOOLA.COM LTD.

(TBLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
2.370 USD   -0.84%
Taboola to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on May 10, 2023
GL
08:01aTaboola to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on May 10, 2023
AQ
Taboola Com : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
Taboola to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on May 10, 2023

04/24/2023 | 08:02am EDT
NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that it will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 before market open, followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day. Conference call details below:

What: Taboola First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Details: Taboola's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that can be accessed via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI425cebdda8864199aaeeb8bd8ccc5cf2 and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on May 10, 2024.

About Taboola
Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The Company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. Approximately 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands, including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Contacts
Investors:
Rick Hoss
investors@taboola.com

Press:
Dave Struzzi
press@taboola.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 439 M - -
Net income 2023 -117 M - -
Net Debt 2023 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,60x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 813 M 813 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 815
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart TABOOLA.COM LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taboola.com Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABOOLA.COM LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,37 $
Average target price 5,20 $
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Singolda Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eldad Maniv President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Walker Senior Vice President-Worldwide Sales Operations
Zvi Limon Chairman
Ariel Pisetzky Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TABOOLA.COM LTD.-23.05%813
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.16%2 127 141
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.32.59%58 193
SYNOPSYS INC.18.16%57 457
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.05%54 150
SEA LIMITED52.16%44 870
