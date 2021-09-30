Log in
    3090   SA0007879535

TABUK CEMENT COMPANY

(3090)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Tabuk Cement Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/03/2021 | 01:22am EDT
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Tabuk Cement Co. SJSC published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 05:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 287 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
Net income 2021 47,0 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net Debt 2021 140 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 706 M 455 M 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,2%
Technical analysis trends TABUK CEMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,82 SAR
Average target price 16,00 SAR
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali bin Mohammed Al-Qahtani Chief Executive Officer
Mansour Ibrahim Mohammed Al-Habdan Chief Financial Officer
Saud bin Suleiman Al-Jahani Chairman
Tareq bin Khalid bin Hamad AL-Angari Independent Director
Abdulaziz bin Abdelrahman Al-Khamis Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TABUK CEMENT COMPANY10.45%455
HOLCIM LTD-4.09%31 287
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-22.35%30 040
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC36.03%17 521
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED21.37%14 055
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC14.33%11 572