  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRHC   US8733791011

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(TRHC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/07 01:52:00 pm EDT
3.815 USD   +9.94%
4th Annual CareVention HealthCare Summit Attracts Record Interest

06/07/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
Nearly 40 PACE executives expected to attend this year's conference more than doubling 2021 Summit attendance

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, will host its 2022 CareVention HealthCare Advisory Summit for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) Executives in Phoenix, AZ on June 22 & 23, 2022, providing a forum for discussion on the opportunities to further accelerate the future of PACE.

The Summit, "Preparing for the New Future of PACE", has already experienced record interest with nearly 40 PACE executives expected to attend this year's conference, more than twice the attendance in 2021.

"The number of PACE programs is expected to grow by more than 25% over the next several years. The strong uptick in registrations for this year's CareVention Summit is evidence that PACE leaders are starting to plan for this new phase of growth and optimization," said TRHC Co-Founder and President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. "We have been instrumental in supporting many start-up and expanding PACE organizations, so we know how important peer collaboration and idea exchange is in this unique care model. We are excited to provide this forum for sharing to better prepare us all for the future of PACE."

The conference will feature a special session, "PACE at the Threshold of Future Success", with guest speaker Samira K. Beckwith, ACSW, LCSW, President and CEO, Hope Healthcare. Additional sessions will delve into advances in operational efficiencies, research into the value of pharmacogenomics and technology updates.

This is the fourth year that TRHC has hosted the CareVention HealthCare Summit. The event will host in-person participants and provide opportunities for networking and continued discussion.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4th-annual-carevention-healthcare-summit-attracts-record-interest-301563201.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
