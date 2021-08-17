Log in
    TRHC   US8733791011

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(TRHC)
Tabula Rasa HealthCare : Expands MedWise® Technology Offerings to Key Markets

08/17/2021 | 11:59am EDT
MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, announced several new agreements to bolster traditional Medication Therapy Management (MTM) programs with TRHC's MedWise® technology. TRHC's EMTM helps healthcare providers and insurers to better predict which patients are at risk for multi-drug interactions, reducing adverse drug events (ADEs), lowering costs and improving patient outcomes.

Through these agreements the combined MTM / EMTM program will be used to enhance a national Medication MTM program and a regional Blue's traditional Medicare MTM program.

Medication problems resulting from dangerous drug interactions are a major cause of hospitalization and death in the U.S. TRHC's proprietary MedWise® technology assesses the combined risk of a patient's medications, incorporating pharmacogenomics, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics to identify the potential for multi-drug interactions.

Applying TRHC's propriety MedWise technology to traditional MTM programs will permit providers and insurers to more accurately target patients who may be at high risk for ADEs, reducing costs and improving patient care. These patients can then receive Medication Safety Reviews™, which will further illuminate multi-drug interactions and offer interventions to enhance medication safety.

"Research has clearly demonstrated the ability of our MedWise technology to identify individuals at higher risk of ADEs," said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "By targeting these patients for comprehensive medication reviews, we can help physicians make safer prescribing choices, fostering better outcomes."

Peer-reviewed, published studies have found that a lower MedWise Risk Score™, correlated with fewer ADEs, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations; lower medical costs; and a decreased risk of premature death.

To learn more about TRHC and its offerings, visit us online here.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

