Tabula Rasa HealthCare : PrimeRx™ and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Now Offer Integration Technology for Automated COVID-19 Vaccine Reporting

SYOSSET, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Merchant Systems announces that its PrimeRx™ pharmacy technology software offers direct integration with the automated immunization reporting solution offered by Tabula Rasa HealthCare's (TRHC) Script Management Partners (SMP). With this capability, PrimeRx™ pharmacies can utilize the interface with TRHC to facilitate the registration, recordkeeping and reporting requirements for the administration of all vaccinations, including COVID-19 vaccines.

PrimeRx™ version 4.1.3.6 allows independent pharmacies to track their COVID-19 vaccination workflow processes for COVID-19 enrollment, billing, and reporting.

Independent pharmacies now have the opportunity to use the new vaccination immunization window within PrimeRx™ to store COVID-19 submission clarification codes, incentive amount, basis of cost, and drug utilization review (DUR) within the vaccine's drug file. In addition, COVID-19 data field requirements such as administering site, comorbidity status, patient ethnicity, and patient race are all included within the vaccine immunization screen in this latest release.

"We are delighted that PrimeRx™ users will have access to this critically important solution," said Ketan Mehta, chief executive officer of Micro Merchant Systems. "It is the perfect solution at the perfect time. COVID-19 vaccine administration involves a high degree of administrative and regulatory compliance, and TRHC's SMP is aligned with each state's immunization information system (IIS) to ensure fully-compliant, automated reporting."

Community pharmacists nationwide are being mobilized to assist in vaccine administration efforts and will have a critical role as vaccine supplies increase in the coming weeks and months. Pharmacies must register as COVID-19 vaccine sites and meet strict regulatory requirements for reporting all COVID-19 immunizations within 24 hours. TRHC's SMP automated reporting solution facilitates these requirements allowing pharmacies to focus on COVID-19 vaccine administration.

"Pharmacists continue to play an integral role in the mitigation of COVID-19 – first, by providing accessible testing, and now by answering the call for COVID-19 vaccination support," said Farah Madhat, PharmD, MA, TRHC executive vice president. "TRHC's SMP solution facilitates these efforts by enabling automatic reporting processes, connectivity to state IIS, and more."

The nation's community pharmacists have been a trusted source of information and counsel throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with vaccines available, pharmacists will play an integral role in educating their patients about the efficacy of the vaccines, and in ensuring its safe administration. With the powerful combination of PrimeRx™ and SMP, pharmacies can have confidence that technology will ensure full compliance with all record and reporting requirements.

For PrimeRx™ client pharmacies interested in TRHC's SMP reporting services

About Micro Merchant Systems

Micro Merchant Systems is a pharmacy technology company that has been servicing the needs of pharmacies for 30 years. Thousands of pharmacies throughout the United States and beyond trust Micro Merchant Systems to manage their retail, long-term care, compounding, specialty, mail order, 340B, hospital outpatient, physician's office, tele-pharmacy, and hub service needs.

A Prime-branded line of pharmacy management software, services, apps, and interface solutions allows comprehensive services for prescription management, point-of-sale, signature capture, document management, prescription delivery, and much more. Micro Merchant Systems and PrimeRx™ have the software solutions needed to keep your pharmacy running at the peak of performance.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC), is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication performance. TRHC improves patient outcomes, reduces hospitalizations, lowers healthcare costs and manages risk. TRHC and its subsidiaries provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Healthcare organizations nationwide rely on TRHC to improve lives through expert, certified, clinical pharmacist consultation services, safety-focused medication risk management software, Medicare risk adjustment services, and more.

