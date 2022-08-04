Tabula Rasa HealthCare : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

considers executive transition costs to include nonrecurring costs related to hiring and onboarding of newly named executive officers. TRHC considers severance costs to include severance payments related to the realignment of our resources. TRHC considers divestiture-related expense to include nonrecurring direct transaction costs. TRHC considers acquisition-related expense to include nonrecurring direct transaction and integration costs. TRHC believes the exclusion of these items assists in providing a more complete understanding of the company's underlying operations results and trends and allows for comparability with TRHC's peer company index and industry and to be more consistent with TRHC's expected capital structure on a going forward basis.

TRHC presents this non-GAAP financial measure in this release because it considers it to be an important supplemental measure of performance. TRHC uses this non-GAAP financial measure for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and determination of appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. TRHC believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. TRHC also intends to provide this non-GAAP financial measure as part of the Company's future earnings discussions and, therefore, its inclusion should provide consistency in the Company's financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that we believe to be reasonable as of today's date. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include TRHC's expectations regarding healthcare regulations, industry trends, available opportunities to TRHC, the financial and operating performance of TRHC, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the plans and objectives of management, TRHC's strategic initiatives and the anticipated benefits thereof, and TRHC's expectations for 2022. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "goals" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's good-faith expectations, judgements and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; our continuing losses and need to achieve profitability; fluctuations in our financial and operating results; our ability to manage our cash flows; the volatility of our stock price; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term relationships with clients or retaining existing clients; the acceptance and use of our products and services by PACE organizations; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable governmental regulations; our ability to maintain relationships with a specified drug wholesaler; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; competition from a variety of companies in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of inflation, on our business and operations; the sale of the PrescribeWellness business; our ability to execute on our planned divestitures of our SinfoníaRx and DoseMe businesses; risks related to actions of activist stockholders; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Tabula Rasa HealthCare website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Tabula Rasa HealthCare assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.