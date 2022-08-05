Tabula Rasa HealthCare : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 8-K/A

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Overview

On August 1, 2022, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company") and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Group, Inc. a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Seller"), completed the previously-announced divestiture of Seller's unincorporated PrescribeWellness business division (the "PrescribeWellness Business") and the assets, properties, and rights that are primarily used or held for use in connection with the PrescribeWellness Business (the "PW Assets") to Transaction Data Systems, Inc., a Florida corporation ("Buyer"), pursuant to an Asset Purchase Agreement, dated June 18, 2022 (the "PW Purchase Agreement" or the "Divestiture").

The material terms of the PW Purchase Agreement were previously disclosed by the Company in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 21, 2022 (the "Original 8-K") and the foregoing is qualified in its entirety by reference to the PW Purchase Agreement, which is attached as Exhibit 2.1 to the Original 8-K.

As consideration for the PW Assets, Buyer paid to Seller $124,660,842 in cash at the closing of the transaction (the "Base Purchase Price"). An additional $15,000,000 of purchase price is contingent consideration that may be paid to Seller based upon the PrescribeWellness Business's achievement of certain performance-based metrics during the fiscal years ending December 31, 2023 and 2024. $6,100,000 of the proceeds of the Base Purchase Price was used by Seller to pay to KD (as defined in the PW Purchase Agreement) the purchase price pursuant to the KD Purchase Agreement (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.2 to the Original 8-K). Additionally, $57,405,953 of the proceeds of the Base Purchase Price was used to fully repay and terminate the Company's Loan and Security Agreement dated December 18, 2020. The PW Purchase Agreement further provides for a customary post-closing, true-up adjustment based on the parties' determination of the final working capital of the PrescribeWellness Business.

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS OF MARCH 31, 2022

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Historical Sale of Pro forma Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (A) PrescribeWellness Business Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. Assets Current assets: Cash $ 14,449 $ 58,155 (C) $ 72,604 Restricted cash 3,839 - 3,839 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $103 22,439 - 22,439 Inventories 4,900 - 4,900 Prepaid expenses 3,643 1,000 (D) 4,643 Client claims receivable 12,936 - 12,936 Other current assets 23,987 200 (E) 24,187 Current assets of discontinued operations 202,927 (149,568 ) (F) 53,359 Total current assets 289,120 (90,213 ) 198,907 Property and equipment, net 11,139 - 11,139 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,299 - 15,299 Software development costs, net 27,710 - 27,710 Goodwill 115,323 - 115,323 Intangible assets, net 43,664 - 43,664 Deferred income tax asset, net - 3,651 (G) 3,651 Other assets 4,548 7,500 (H) 12,048 Total assets $ 506,803 $ (79,062 ) $ 427,741 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Current operating lease liabilities $ 3,335 $ - $ 3,335 Accounts payable 9,537 - 9,537 Client claims payable 8,789 - 8,789 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,592 200 (E) 39,792 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 14,950 (5,385 ) (F) 9,565 Total current liabilities 76,203 (5,185 ) 71,018 Line of credit 57,200 (57,200 ) (I) - Long-term debt, net 319,630 - 319,630 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 14,753 - 14,753 Deferred income tax liability, net 1,678 (1,678 ) (G) - Other long-term liabilities 1,107 - 1,107 Total liabilities 470,571 (64,063 ) 406,508 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 26,361,787 shares issued and 25,853,103 shares outstanding 3 - 3 Treasury stock, at cost; 508,684 shares (4,292 ) - (4,292 ) Additional paid-in capital 329,061 - 329,061 Accumulated deficit (288,540 ) (14,999 ) (J) (303,539 ) Total stockholders' equity 36,232 (14,999 ) 21,233 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 506,803 $ (79,062 ) $ 427,741

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Historical Historical Pro forma Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (A) PrescribeWellness Business (K) Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. Revenue: Product revenue $ 50,973 $ - $ 50,973 Service revenue 16,137 - 16,137 Total revenue 67,110 - 67,110 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below: Product cost 39,552 - 39,552 Service cost 13,169 - 13,169 Total cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 52,721 - 52,721 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,965 - 3,965 Sales and marketing 2,649 - 2,649 General and administrative 15,878 - 15,878 Long-lived asset impairment charge 4,062 - 4,062 Depreciation and amortization 5,742 - 5,742 Total operating expenses 32,296 - 32,296 Loss from operations (17,907 ) - (17,907 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net 2,269 (597 ) (L) 1,672 Total other expense 2,269 (597 ) 1,672 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (20,176 ) 597 (19,579 ) Income tax expense 216 158 (M) 374 Net loss from continuing operations $ (20,392 ) $ 439 $ (19,953 ) Net loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (0.85 ) $ (0.84 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 23,865,801 23,865,801

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Historical Historical Pro forma Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (B) PrescribeWellness Business Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. Revenue: Product revenue $ 190,072 $ (481 ) $ 189,591 Service revenue 141,188 (37,673 ) 103,515 Total revenue 331,260 (38,154 ) 293,106 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below: Product cost 144,091 (392 ) 143,699 Service cost 89,265 (12,904 ) 76,361 Total cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 233,356 (13,296 ) 220,060 Operating expenses: Research and development 19,791 (3,056 ) 16,735 Sales and marketing 25,969 (9,365 ) 16,604 General and administrative 73,759 (4,783 ) 68,976 Depreciation and amortization 47,706 (16,374 ) 31,332 Total operating expenses 167,225 (33,578 ) 133,647 Income (loss) from operations (69,321 ) 8,720 (60,601 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net 9,107 (1,743 ) (L) 7,364 Total other expense 9,107 (1,743 ) 7,364 Income (loss) before income taxes (78,428 ) 10,463 (67,965 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 627 2,771 (M) 3,398 Net income (loss) $ (79,055 ) $ 7,692 $ (71,363 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (3.39 ) $ (3.06 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 23,290,660 23,290,660

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Historical Historical Pro forma Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (B) PrescribeWellness Business Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. Revenue: Product revenue $ 159,593 $ (901 ) $ 158,692 Service revenue 137,626 (34,409 ) 103,217 Total revenue 297,219 (35,310 ) 261,909 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below: Product cost 117,171 (707 ) 116,464 Service cost 87,641 (12,906 ) 74,735 Total cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 204,812 (13,613 ) 191,199 Operating expenses: Research and development 18,180 (522 ) 17,658 Sales and marketing 21,547 (8,260 ) 13,287 General and administrative 65,378 (4,061 ) 61,317 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration expense 2,613 - 2,613 Intangible asset impairment charge 5,040 - 5,040 Depreciation and amortization 45,040 (14,815 ) 30,225 Total operating expenses 157,798 (27,658 ) 130,140 Income (loss) from operations (65,391 ) 5,961 (59,430 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net 20,743 (458 ) (L) 20,285 Total other expense 20,743 (458 ) 20,285 Income (loss) before income taxes (86,134 ) 6,419 (79,715 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (5,168 ) 1,700 (M) (3,468 ) Net income (loss) $ (80,966 ) $ 4,719 $ (76,247 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (3.71 ) $ (3.50 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 21,815,388 21,815,388

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Historical Historical Pro forma Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (B) PrescribeWellness Business Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. Revenue: Product revenue $ 137,130 $ - $ 137,130 Service revenue 147,577 (26,832 ) 120,745 Total revenue 284,707 (26,832 ) 257,875 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below: Product cost 102,351 - 102,351 Service cost 79,004 (9,054 ) 69,950 Total cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 181,355 (9,054 ) 172,301 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,739 (1,566 ) 20,173 Sales and marketing 25,273 (8,376 ) 16,897 General and administrative 50,897 (6,057 ) 44,840 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration expense 3,816 - 3,816 Depreciation and amortization 34,276 (11,242 ) 23,034 Total operating expenses 136,001 (27,241 ) 108,760 Income (loss) from operations (32,649 ) 9,463 (23,186 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net 15,986 (633 ) (L) 15,353 Total other expense 15,986 (633 ) 15,353 Income (loss) before income taxes (48,635 ) 10,096 (38,539 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (16,199 ) 2,674 (M) (13,525 ) Net income (loss) $ (32,436 ) $ 7,422 $ (25,014 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.57 ) $ (1.21 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 20,622,258 20,622,258

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Basis of Presentation

The unaudited pro forma consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2022 provides the financial position of the Company giving effect to the Divestiture, including the use of the proceeds from the Divestiture. The unaudited pro forma consolidated statements of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively, have been prepared to show the operating results of the Company giving effect to the Divestiture as if the transaction had occurred on January 1, 2019.

The unaudited financial information for the Company was derived from, and should be read in conjunction with, the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 9, 2022 and the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019 included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022.

The pro forma adjustments are described in the notes to the unaudited pro forma financial information and are based upon information available at the time of preparation and reflect certain reflect certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may differ significantly from those reflected here in the unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements. The unaudited pro forma financial information included herein is for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of what the Company's financial performance and financial position would have been without the consolidation of the PrescribeWellness Business for the periods presented.

Pro Forma Adjustments

The Company's Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2022, the Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019 include the following:

(A) As reported in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by the Company with the SEC on May 9, 2022.

(B) As reported in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the SEC on February 25, 2022.

(C) Represents the net proceeds received upon closing, comprised of the Base Purchase Price, as adjusted for the closing net working capital, of $124,661, net of $57,406 used to pay down and terminate the Company's Loan and Security Agreement dated December 18, 2020 (see note I), $5,900 used by Seller to pay the purchase price pursuant to the KD Purchase Agreement, $3,000 of transaction fees, and $200 withheld by Buyer at closing and to be paid six months after the transaction. See (E).

(D) Represents the portion of transaction fees paid at closing attributable to services still to be performed regarding the sale of another one of the Company's businesses.

(E) Represents $200 of the purchase price withheld by Buyer at closing and to be paid six months after the transaction, which is payable by Seller to KD pursuant to the KD Purchase Agreement.

(F) To eliminate the assets and liabilities of the PrescribeWellness Business on March 31, 2022.

(G) Represents the tax impact of the transaction using a 26.5% statutory effective income tax rate.

(H) Includes estimate of the fair value of the contingent consideration receivable for the achievement of certain performance-based metrics during the fiscal years ending December 31, 2023 and 2024.

(I) Represents full repayment of the Company's Loan and Security Agreement upon transaction close.

(J) Represents the after-tax loss on the transaction, net of transaction expenses.

(K) The results of the PrescribeWellness Business for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were reported as discontinued operations in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by the Company with the SEC on May 9, 2022.

(L) Represents elimination of interest expense related to the Company's Loan and Security Agreement as if such debt was repaid on January 1, 2019. The amounts are presented in the Historical PrescribeWellness Business column for illustrative purposes only and do not pertain to the PrescribeWellness Business.