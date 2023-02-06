Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. TAC Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4319   JP3467200006

TAC CO.,LTD.

(4319)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
206.00 JPY   +1.98%
03:20aTac : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
PU
2022Tac : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
PU
2022Tac : Financial Results Briefing for FY2022 2nd Quarter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TAC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

02/06/2023 | 03:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAC Co.,Ltd Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

Summary

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

February 6 , 2023

Company name: TAC Co., Ltd.

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Company code number: 4319

URL: https://www.tac-school.co.jp

Representative: Toshio Tada, Representative Director

Contact: Shoji Nonaka, Manager of IR department Tel: +81-3-5276-8913

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -

Scheduled date to submit the annual securities report of the 3rd quarter: February 10, 2023

Supplemental information for financial statements: Yes

Results briefing session: No

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated 3rd quarter results for the fiscal year ending March 2023

(From April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated financial results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

(Yen in millions)

(Yen in millions)

(Yen in millions)

(Yen in millions)

FY2022

14,949

-4.2

341

-48.8

352

-50.3

204

-55.3

(Apr.1, 2022 - Dec.31, 2022)

FY2021

15,599

6.2

666

22.9

709

1.2

456

-4.5

(Apr.1, 2021 - Dec.31, 2021)

(Notes)Comprehensive income:FY2022(2022/12) 189 million yen (-61.1%)

FY2021(2021/12) 487 million yen (-1.3%)

Profit per share

Fully diluted profit

per share

(Yen)

(Yen)

FY2022

11.07

(Apr.1, 2022 - Dec.31, 2022)

FY2021

24.65

(Apr.1, 2021 - Dec.31, 2021)

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

(Yen in millions)

(Yen in millions)

FY2022

21,260

6,177

29.0

(As of Dec. 31, 2022)

FY2021

21,384

6,174

28.8

(As of Mar. 31, 2022)

NotesEquityFY2022(2022/12)

6,168 million yen FY2021(2022/3)

6,165 million yen

2Dividends

Annual dividends per share

1stquarter

2ndquarter

3rdquarter

4thquarter

Total

FY2021

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Apr.1,2021 - Mar.31,2022)

3.00

3.00

6.00

FY2022

3.00

(Apr.1,2022 - Mar.31,2023)

FY2022(Forecast)

3.00

6.00

(Note) Revision of dividend forecasts in the current quarter: None

3Consolidated forecasts for March 2023 term (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

owners of parent

(Yen in millions)

(Yen in millions)

(Yen in millions)

(Yen in millions)

(Yen)

Full year

20,450

-0.1

650

57.3

608

37.4

400

-10.1

21.62

(Note) Revision of consolidated financial results forecasts: None

1

TAC Co.,Ltd Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

  • Notes
    1. Significant changes in scope of consolidation (Changes in consolidated subsidiaries): None
    2. Application of the simplified accounting method and/or the special accounting method for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
    3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements

(3)-1 Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes

(3)-2 Changes in accounting policies other than (3)-1: None

(3)-3 Changes in accounting estimates: None

(3)-4 Restatements: None

(4) Number of shares issued (common stocks)

(4)-1 Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

(4)-2 Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

(4)-3 Average number of shares during the period

FY2022

18,504,000

shares

FY2021

18,504,000

shares

3rdquarter

FY2022

370,168

shares

FY2021

68

shares

3rdquarter

FY2022

18,442,024

shares

FY2021

18,503,932

shares

3rdquarter

3rdquarter

  • This "Consolidated Financial Results" are outside the scope of the audit.
  • Explanation of proper use of financial forecasts and other special notes:

The above forecasts are based on the information available at this time and on assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Therefore, the actual financial results may differ significantly from the forcasts due to various factors.

2

TAC Co.,Ltd Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

Quarterly consolidated financial statements and notes

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheet

(Yen in thousands)

FY2021

FY2022

(as of March 31, 2022)

(as of December 31, 2022)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,716,572

6,753,924

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

3,581,997

3,783,266

Securities

200,000

200,000

Merchandise and finished goods

444,792

464,079

Work in process

6,869

3,692

Raw materials and supplies

344,872

317,466

Accounts receivable - other

781,212

63,083

Prepaid expenses

354,030

256,295

Income taxes refund receivable

82,537

Other

257,101

229,874

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-8,064

-7,205

Total current assets

11,679,384

12,147,015

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Land

2,744,159

2,744,159

Other, net

2,369,778

2,298,918

Total property, plant and equipment

5,113,937

5,043,077

Intangible assets

202,075

210,004

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

582,515

560,933

Investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates

6,385

0

Deferred tax assets

372,776

315,821

Long-term time deposits

100,000

Guarantee deposits

2,654,130

2,133,655

Insurance funds

633,503

622,272

Other

165,522

153,262

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-25,779

-25,779

Total Investments and other assets

4,389,053

3,860,166

Total non-currentassets

9,705,066

9,113,249

Total assets

21,384,451

21,260,264

3

TAC Co.,Ltd Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Yen in thousands)

FY2021

FY2022

(as of March 31, 2022)

(as of December 31, 2022)

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

515,084

563,685

Short-term loans payable

1,300,000

1,600,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

794,792

874,947

Accounts payable - other

734,545

447,994

Accrued expenses

479,790

552,604

Income taxes payable

256,286

29,658

Provision for loss on abandonment of sales return

302,217

262,075

Provision for bonuses

197,151

71,341

Advances received

5,943,700

5,753,973

Asset retirement obligations

99,090

14,483

Other

839,657

828,423

Total current liabilities

11,462,315

10,999,187

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

3,001,071

3,259,980

Long-term accounts payable - directors' retirement

25,077

25,077

benefits

Asset retirement obligations

677,560

700,904

Provision for repairs

37,300

37,300

Other

6,453

60,567

Total non-current liabilities

3,747,463

4,083,830

Total liabilities

15,209,779

15,083,017

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

940,200

940,200

Capital surplus

790,547

790,547

Retained earnings

4,411,415

4,504,465

Treasury shares

-25

-75,155

Total shareholders' equity

6,142,138

6,160,057

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

-15,822

-29,932

Foreign currency translation adjustment

39,645

38,265

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

23,823

8,332

Non-controlling interests

8,710

8,856

Total net assets

6,174,672

6,177,247

Total liabilities and net assets

21,384,451

21,260,264

4

TAC Co.,Ltd Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

  1. Quartely consolidated statement of income and quartely consolidated statement of comprehensive income
    Quarterly consolidated statement of income

(Yen in thousands)

FY2021

FY2022

(Apr. 1, 2021 - Dec. 31, 2021)

(Apr. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022)

Net sales

15,599,753

14,949,224

Cost of sales

9,493,148

9,093,543

Gross profit

6,106,604

5,855,680

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,440,495

5,514,544

Operating profit

666,109

341,136

Non-operating income

Interest income

12,081

6,450

Insurance claim income

25,816

Foreign exchange gains

554

Gain on investments in investment securities

51,676

2,372

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

3,310

Other

9,118

9,152

Total non-operating income

76,187

44,346

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

26,724

25,760

Commission expenses

5,090

5,216

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

2,305

Foreign exchange losses

995

Other

309

10

Total non-operating expenses

33,119

33,292

Ordinary profit

709,177

352,190

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investments in capital of subsidiaries

6,385

and associates

Impairment loss

8,523

Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets

1,840

2,369

Total extraordinary losses

1,840

17,277

Profit before income taxes

707,337

334,912

Income taxes - current

178,759

66,621

Income taxes - deferred

71,400

63,181

Total income taxes

250,159

129,803

Profit

457,177

205,108

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

1,057

1,035

Profit attributable to owners of parent

456,120

204,073

5

Disclaimer

TAC Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TAC CO.,LTD.
03:20aTac : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
PU
2022Tac : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
PU
2022Tac : Financial Results Briefing for FY2022 2nd Quarter
PU
2022TAC Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on November 15, 2022, has expired with 370,100 ..
CI
2022Tranche Update on TAC Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 15, 2022.
CI
2022TAC Co.,Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 400,000 shares, representing 2.16% for ¥81..
CI
2022TAC Co.,Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2022Tac : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
PU
2022TAC Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
2022TAC Co.,Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter End of Fiscal Year 2023, Payable..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 471 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2022 444 M 3,39 M 3,39 M
Net cash 2022 821 M 6,27 M 6,27 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,13x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 3 663 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 582
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart TAC CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
TAC Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAC CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toshio Tada Senior Managing Director
Atsushi Kondo Managing Director & Head-Education
Shigeo Abe Independent Outside Director
Gen Ikegami Independent Outside Director
Kotaro Niwa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAC CO.,LTD.-0.49%28
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED17.90%7 944
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.20.51%7 131
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-3.83%4 399
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.11.61%3 617
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.24.87%2 368