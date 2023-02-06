Representative: Toshio Tada, Representative Director
Contact: Shoji Nonaka, Manager of IR department Tel: +81-3-5276-8913
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -
Scheduled date to submit the annual securities report of the 3rd quarter: February 10, 2023
Supplemental information for financial statements: Yes
Results briefing session: No
(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated 3rd quarter results for the fiscal year ending March 2023
(From April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated financial results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
(Yen in millions)
％
(Yen in millions)
％
(Yen in millions)
％
(Yen in millions)
％
FY2022
14,949
-4.2
341
-48.8
352
-50.3
204
-55.3
(Apr.1, 2022 - Dec.31, 2022)
FY2021
15,599
6.2
666
22.9
709
1.2
456
-4.5
(Apr.1, 2021 - Dec.31, 2021)
(Notes)Comprehensive income:FY2022(2022/12) 189 million yen (-61.1%)
FY2021(2021/12) 487 million yen (-1.3%)
Profit per share
Fully diluted profit
per share
(Yen)
(Yen)
FY2022
11.07
－
(Apr.1, 2022 - Dec.31, 2022)
FY2021
24.65
－
(Apr.1, 2021 - Dec.31, 2021)
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
(Yen in millions)
(Yen in millions)
％
FY2022
21,260
6,177
29.0
(As of Dec. 31, 2022)
FY2021
21,384
6,174
28.8
(As of Mar. 31, 2022)
（Notes）EquityFY2022(2022/12)
6,168 million yen FY2021(2022/3)
6,165 million yen
2．Dividends
Annual dividends per share
1stquarter
2ndquarter
3rdquarter
4thquarter
Total
FY2021
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Apr.1,2021 - Mar.31,2022)
－
3.00
－
3.00
6.00
FY2022
－
3.00
－
(Apr.1,2022 - Mar.31,2023)
FY2022(Forecast)
3.00
6.00
(Note) Revision of dividend forecasts in the current quarter: None
3．Consolidated forecasts for March 2023 term (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per share
owners of parent
(Yen in millions)
％
(Yen in millions)
％
(Yen in millions)
％
(Yen in millions)
％
(Yen)
Full year
20,450
-0.1
650
57.3
608
37.4
400
-10.1
21.62
(Note) Revision of consolidated financial results forecasts: None
1
TAC Co.,Ltd Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
Notes
Significant changes in scope of consolidation (Changes in consolidated subsidiaries): None
Application of the simplified accounting method and/or the special accounting method for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements
(3)-1 Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
(3)-2 Changes in accounting policies other than (3)-1: None
(3)-3 Changes in accounting estimates: None
(3)-4 Restatements: None
(4) Number of shares issued (common stocks)
(4)-1 Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
(4)-2 Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
(4)-3 Average number of shares during the period
FY2022
18,504,000
shares
FY2021
18,504,000
shares
3rdquarter
FY2022
370,168
shares
FY2021
68
shares
3rdquarter
FY2022
18,442,024
shares
FY2021
18,503,932
shares
3rdquarter
3rdquarter
This "Consolidated Financial Results" are outside the scope of the audit.
Explanation of proper use of financial forecasts and other special notes:
The above forecasts are based on the information available at this time and on assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Therefore, the actual financial results may differ significantly from the forcasts due to various factors.
2
TAC Co.,Ltd Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
Quarterly consolidated financial statements and notes
(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheet
(Yen in thousands)
FY2021
FY2022
(as of March 31, 2022)
(as of December 31, 2022)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
5,716,572
6,753,924
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
3,581,997
3,783,266
Securities
200,000
200,000
Merchandise and finished goods
444,792
464,079
Work in process
6,869
3,692
Raw materials and supplies
344,872
317,466
Accounts receivable - other
781,212
63,083
Prepaid expenses
354,030
256,295
Income taxes refund receivable
－
82,537
Other
257,101
229,874
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-8,064
-7,205
Total current assets
11,679,384
12,147,015
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Land
2,744,159
2,744,159
Other, net
2,369,778
2,298,918
Total property, plant and equipment
5,113,937
5,043,077
Intangible assets
202,075
210,004
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
582,515
560,933
Investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates
6,385
0
Deferred tax assets
372,776
315,821
Long-term time deposits
－
100,000
Guarantee deposits
2,654,130
2,133,655
Insurance funds
633,503
622,272
Other
165,522
153,262
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-25,779
-25,779
Total Investments and other assets
4,389,053
3,860,166
Total non-currentassets
9,705,066
9,113,249
Total assets
21,384,451
21,260,264
3
TAC Co.,Ltd Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
TAC Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:19:02 UTC.