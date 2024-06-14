Financial Results Briefing

for FY2023

May 20, 2024

TAC Co., Ltd. (Code No.4319)

Table of Contents

. Summary of Financial Results

・・・・・

3

Ⅱ． Results by Segment

・・・・・

8

Ⅲ． Forecast for FY2024

・・・・・

13

Appendix

・・・・・

17

Summary of Financial Results

Summary of Financial Results

(Yen in millions)

Net Sales

19,001

-710 ,-3.6%y-o-y

Operating Loss

307

Operating profit of ¥319

million in the previous FY

Ordinary Loss

329

Ordinary profit of ¥324 million

in the previous FY

Loss attributable to

219

Profit attributable to owners of

parent of ¥214 million in the

owners of parent

previous FY

Annual dividend

6.00 Yen

6.00 Yen

interim 3YenYear end 3Yen

interim 3YenYear end 3Yen

Per share

Payout ratio %

Payout ratio 51.3%

■Net sales on a cash basis: ¥18,932 million (-1.9% YoY). Net sales on an accrual basis (after adjustment of advances received): ¥19,001 million (-3.6% YoY).

■Cost of sales: ¥12,012 million (+0.3%, YoY). SGA: ¥7,295 million (-1.6% YoY). Operating loss: ¥307 million

■Ordinary loss: ¥329 million including gain on investments in investment securities of ¥15 million as non-operating income and interest expenses of ¥33 million as non-operating expenses.

■Extraordinary income: ¥13 million (gain on liquidation of investment securities). Extraordinary losses: ¥13 million (loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets). Loss attributable to owners of parent: ¥219 million

■Annual dividend: ¥6 (as planned)

4

Net Sales and Major Operating Expenses

Yen in millions

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Net sales

Net sales (cash basis)

20,398

19,816

20,146

19,295

18,932

Net sales (accrual basis)

20,331

19,749

20,471

19,711

19,001

Operating expenses

Major expenses included in Cost of sales and SGA

Costs of

Rent

2,886

2,692

2,620

2,174

2,054

Employment costs

3,529

3,217

3,369

3,459

3,436

sales

Subcontract costs

2,575

2,646

2,732

2,632

2,891

SG & A

Rent

694

661

654

592

562

Employment costs

3,819

3,813

3,806

3,893

3,742

expenses

Advertising costs

913

815

845

909

878

Rent + Employment costs

14,418

13,846

14,029

13,660

13,566

+Subcontract costs + Advertising costs

5

Number of Students

unit : person

207,118

208,587

205,211

196,706

199,940

Change

96.1%

100.7%

98.4%

95.9%

101.6%

Individual

96.1%

95.3%

98.5%

95.3%

98.6%

Corporate

96.1%

109.1%

98.3%

96.7%

105.7%

% of individual

60.8%

57.6%

57.6%

57.3%

55.6%

members

6

Amount of Advances received

Yen in millions

In the second half of the fiscal year, educational courses mainly for business people (Architects and Building Engineers, Real Estate Appraiser, etc.) remained strong and advances received reached the same level as last year.

7

Results by Segment

Personal Education

Trend in Personal Education

Personal Education

Accrual basis

Net sales

¥9,827 million Y-O-Y-5.4%

Operating loss

¥967 million

Operating loss of ¥663 million in the previous FY

Throughout the year, the IT Specialist course performed well, supported by IT-related demand as enterprises promote digital transformation, and the Certified Public Tax Accountant course has continued to perform well, benefiting from the revision of the examination system and the reform of the tax system.

Courses, whose main customers are business people, also performed well incl. Small and Medium Enterprise Management Consultant, Labor and Social Security Attorney, Real Estate Appraiser, Real Estate Transaction Agent, Architects and Building Engineers and Judicial Scrivener.

Trend in personal education

Rate of increase

97.7%

95.6%

99.3%

93.3%

94.6%

in sales

Proportion over

57.6%

56.7%

54.4%

52.7%

51.7%

total sales

Classroom courses and Web-based Broadband courses as a percentage of net sales

While almost a year has passed since COVID-19 was reclassified to Class 5, the need for online learning remains high.

Note Change of sales on a cash basis

9

Corporate Training

Trend in Corporate Training Business

Corporate Training

Accrual basis

Trend in corporate training business

(Accrual Basis)

Net sales

¥4,453 million

Y-O-Y +0.6%

Operating profit

¥1,019 million

Y-O-Y +4.9%

Sales of corporate training programs were strong throughout the year. By license area, Financial Services

  • Real Estate, the mainstay of this segment, increased YoY, while Finance & Accounting and programs related to electricity and equipment also performed well, resulting in YoY increases.

Rate of increase in sales

Proportion over total sales

103.2%

93.2%

106.1%

101.4%

100.6%

21.7%

20.8%

21.3%

22.5%

23.4%

Descriptions

Yen in thousands

Breakdown of Corporate Training

Corporate

In-University

Provision of

Educational Materials

Total

Training

Seminars

/ Affiliated School /

Training Programs

Net sales

3,159,386

601,905

691,734

4,453,026

Y-O-Y

102.0%

99.2%

95.3%

100.6%

%

71.0%

13.5%

15.5%

100.0%

2023/31002024/3102.0

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TAC Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 03:26:01 UTC.