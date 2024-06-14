Summary of Financial Results

(Yen in millions) Net Sales 19,001 （-710 ,-3.6%y-o-y） Operating Loss 307 Operating profit of ¥319 million in the previous FY Ordinary Loss 329 Ordinary profit of ¥324 million in the previous FY Loss attributable to 219 Profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥214 million in the owners of parent previous FY Annual dividend 6.00 Yen 6.00 Yen （interim 3Yen・Year end 3Yen） （interim 3Yen・Year end 3Yen） （Per share） （Payout ratio －%） （Payout ratio 51.3%）

■Net sales on a cash basis: ¥18,932 million (-1.9% YoY). Net sales on an accrual basis (after adjustment of advances received): ¥19,001 million (-3.6% YoY).

■Cost of sales: ¥12,012 million (+0.3%, YoY). SGA: ¥7,295 million (-1.6% YoY). Operating loss: ¥307 million

■Ordinary loss: ¥329 million including gain on investments in investment securities of ¥15 million as non-operating income and interest expenses of ¥33 million as non-operating expenses.

■Extraordinary income: ¥13 million (gain on liquidation of investment securities). Extraordinary losses: ¥13 million (loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets). Loss attributable to owners of parent: ¥219 million

■Annual dividend: ¥6 (as planned)