Financial Results Briefing
for FY2023
May 20, 2024
TAC Co., Ltd. (Code No.4319)
Table of Contents
Ⅰ . Summary of Financial Results
Ⅱ． Results by Segment
Ⅲ． Forecast for FY2024
Appendix
Ⅰ．Summary of Financial Results
Summary of Financial Results
(Yen in millions)
Net Sales
19,001
（-710 ,-3.6%y-o-y）
Operating Loss
307
Operating profit of ¥319
million in the previous FY
Ordinary Loss
329
Ordinary profit of ¥324 million
in the previous FY
Loss attributable to
219
Profit attributable to owners of
parent of ¥214 million in the
owners of parent
previous FY
Annual dividend
6.00 Yen
6.00 Yen
（interim 3Yen・Year end 3Yen）
（interim 3Yen・Year end 3Yen）
（Per share）
（Payout ratio －%）
（Payout ratio 51.3%）
■Net sales on a cash basis: ¥18,932 million (-1.9% YoY). Net sales on an accrual basis (after adjustment of advances received): ¥19,001 million (-3.6% YoY).
■Cost of sales: ¥12,012 million (+0.3%, YoY). SGA: ¥7,295 million (-1.6% YoY). Operating loss: ¥307 million
■Ordinary loss: ¥329 million including gain on investments in investment securities of ¥15 million as non-operating income and interest expenses of ¥33 million as non-operating expenses.
■Extraordinary income: ¥13 million (gain on liquidation of investment securities). Extraordinary losses: ¥13 million (loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets). Loss attributable to owners of parent: ¥219 million
■Annual dividend: ¥6 (as planned)
Net Sales and Major Operating Expenses
（Yen in millions）
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
（Net sales ）
Net sales (cash basis)
20,398
19,816
20,146
19,295
18,932
Net sales (accrual basis)
20,331
19,749
20,471
19,711
19,001
Operating expenses
※Major expenses included in Cost of sales and SGA
（
）
Costs of
Rent
2,886
2,692
2,620
2,174
2,054
Employment costs
3,529
3,217
3,369
3,459
3,436
sales
Subcontract costs
2,575
2,646
2,732
2,632
2,891
SG & A
Rent
694
661
654
592
562
Employment costs
3,819
3,813
3,806
3,893
3,742
expenses
Advertising costs
913
815
845
909
878
Rent + Employment costs
14,418
13,846
14,029
13,660
13,566
+Subcontract costs + Advertising costs
Number of Students
（unit : person）
207,118
208,587
205,211
196,706
199,940
Change
96.1%
100.7%
98.4%
95.9%
101.6%
Individual
96.1%
95.3%
98.5%
95.3%
98.6%
Corporate
96.1%
109.1%
98.3%
96.7%
105.7%
% of individual
60.8%
57.6%
57.6%
57.3%
55.6%
members
Amount of Advances received
（Yen in millions）
・In the second half of the fiscal year, educational courses mainly for business people (Architects and Building Engineers, Real Estate Appraiser, etc.) remained strong and advances received reached the same level as last year.
Ⅱ． Results by Segment
Personal Education：
Trend in Personal Education
Personal Education
※Accrual basis
Net sales
¥9,827 million （Y-O-Y-5.4%）
Operating loss
¥967 million
（Operating loss of ¥663 million in the previous FY）
・Throughout the year, the IT Specialist course performed well, supported by IT-related demand as enterprises promote digital transformation, and the Certified Public Tax Accountant course has continued to perform well, benefiting from the revision of the examination system and the reform of the tax system.
・Courses, whose main customers are business people, also performed well incl. Small and Medium Enterprise Management Consultant, Labor and Social Security Attorney, Real Estate Appraiser, Real Estate Transaction Agent, Architects and Building Engineers and Judicial Scrivener.
【Trend in personal education】
Rate of increase
97.7%
95.6%
99.3%
93.3%
94.6%
in sales
Proportion over
57.6%
56.7%
54.4%
52.7%
51.7%
total sales
Classroom courses and Web-based Broadband courses as a percentage of net sales
・While almost a year has passed since COVID-19 was reclassified to Class 5, the need for online learning remains high.
（Note） Change of sales on a cash basis
Corporate Training：
Trend in Corporate Training Business
Corporate Training
※Accrual basis
【Trend in corporate training business】
(Accrual Basis)
Net sales
¥4,453 million
（Y-O-Y +0.6%）
Operating profit
¥1,019 million
（Y-O-Y +4.9%）
・Sales of corporate training programs were strong throughout the year. By license area, Financial Services
- Real Estate, the mainstay of this segment, increased YoY, while Finance & Accounting and programs related to electricity and equipment also performed well, resulting in YoY increases.
Rate of increase in sales
Proportion over total sales
103.2%
93.2%
106.1%
101.4%
100.6%
21.7%
20.8%
21.3%
22.5%
23.4%
【
Descriptions
】
（
Yen in thousands
）
【Breakdown of Corporate Training】
Corporate
In-University
Provision of
Educational Materials
Total
Training
Seminars
/ Affiliated School /
Training Programs
Net sales
3,159,386
601,905
691,734
4,453,026
Y-O-Y
102.0%
99.2%
95.3%
100.6%
%
71.0%
13.5%
15.5%
100.0%
2023/3＝1002024/3＝102.0
