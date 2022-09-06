Log in
TAC : Financial Results Briefing for FY2022 1st Quarter

09/06/2022
Financial Results Briefing for FY2022 1st Quarter

August 9, 2022

TAC Co.,Ltd.(code No.4319

Summary of Financial Results

Financial Highlights (comparative)

Yen in millions

FY2021 1st quarter

FY2022 1st quarter

Amount

%

Y-O-Y

Amount

%

Difference

Y-O-Y

Net sales on a cash basis

5,049

88.0%

121.9%

4,739

85.0%

-309

93.9%

(before adjustment of tuition advances)

Adjustment of tuition advances

687

12.0%

71.4%

836

15.0%

149

121.7%

Net sales on an accrual basis

5,736

100.0%

112.4%

5,575

100.0%

-160

97.2%

(after adjustment of tuition advances)

Costs of sales

3,261

56.8%

111.7%

3,144

56.4%

-116

96.4%

Rent

651

11.4%

96.2%

583

10.5%

-67

89.6%

Employment costs

834

14.6%

114.1%

871

15.6%

36

104.4%

Subcontract costs

711

12.4%

119.2%

635

11.4%

-76

89.3%

Gross profit

2,475

43.2%

109.3%

2,431

43.6%

-44

98.2%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,852

32.3%

105.7%

1,881

33.7%

28

101.5%

Rent

163

2.9%

105.5%

155

2.8%

-7

95.2%

Employment costs

938

16.4%

100.0%

970

17.4%

32

103.4%

Advertising costs

212

3.7%

114.5%

232

4.2%

19

109.3%

Operating profit

622

10.9%

121.4%

549

9.9%

-72

88.3%

Ordinary profit

628

11.0%

122.5%

534

9.6%

-94

85.0%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

432

7.5%

123.6%

351

6.3%

-81

81.2%

Net income per share

23.38 Yen

18.98 Yen

3

Net Sales and Major Operating Expenses

Yen in millions

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

1st quarter

1st quarter

1st quarter

1st quarter

1st quarter

Net sales

Net sales (cash basis)

4,947

4,955

4,142

5,049

4,739

Net sales (accrual basis)

5,607

5,547

5,105

5,736

5,575

Operating expenses

Major expenses included in Cost of sales and SGA

Costs of

Rent

723

730

676

651

583

Employment costs

934

879

731

834

871

sales

Subcontract costs

610

569

597

711

635

SG & A

Rent

171

178

155

163

155

Employment costs

1,016

952

938

938

970

expenses

Advertising costs

237

212

185

212

232

4

Number of Students

100,000

unit : person

Individual members

Corporate members

90,000

79,933

80,000

77,123

76,036

71,589

70,000

65,428

28,918

28,727

31,049

60,000

29,427

50,000

29,055

40,000

30,000

51,015

48,396

20,000

44,987

42,162

36,373

10,000

0

Change

2018/6

2019/6

2020/6

2021/6

2022/6

101.2%

96.5%

84.8%

116.2%

94.2%

Individual

99.2%

94.9%

75.2%

123.7%

93.7%

Corporate

104.8%

99.3%

101.1%

106.9%

94.8%

% of individual

63.8%

62.8%

55.6%

59.2%

58.9%

members

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TAC Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
