TAC : Financial Results Briefing for FY2022 1st Quarter
Financial Results Briefing for FY2022 1
st Quarter
August 9, 2022
TAC Co.,Ltd.(code No.4319
）
Ⅰ
．Summary of Financial Results
Financial Highlights (comparative)
（Yen in millions ）
FY2021 1
st quarter
FY2022 1
st quarter
Amount
%
Y-O-Y
Amount
%
Difference
Y-O-Y
Net sales on a cash basis
5,049
88.0%
121.9%
4,739
85.0%
-309
93.9%
(before adjustment of tuition advances)
Adjustment of tuition advances
687
12.0%
71.4%
836
15.0%
149
121.7%
Net sales on an accrual basis
5,736
100.0%
112.4%
5,575
100.0%
-160
97.2%
(after adjustment of tuition advances)
Costs of sales
3,261
56.8%
111.7%
3,144
56.4%
-116
96.4%
Rent
651
11.4%
96.2%
583
10.5%
-67
89.6%
Employment costs
834
14.6%
114.1%
871
15.6%
36
104.4%
Subcontract costs
711
12.4%
119.2%
635
11.4%
-76
89.3%
Gross profit
2,475
43.2%
109.3%
2,431
43.6%
-44
98.2%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,852
32.3%
105.7%
1,881
33.7%
28
101.5%
Rent
163
2.9%
105.5%
155
2.8%
-7
95.2%
Employment costs
938
16.4%
100.0%
970
17.4%
32
103.4%
Advertising costs
212
3.7%
114.5%
232
4.2%
19
109.3%
Operating profit
622
10.9%
121.4%
549
9.9%
-72
88.3%
Ordinary profit
628
11.0%
122.5%
534
9.6%
-94
85.0%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
432
7.5%
123.6%
351
6.3%
-81
81.2%
Net income per share
23.38 Yen
18.98 Yen
Net Sales and Major Operating Expenses
（Yen in millions ）
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
1st quarter
1st quarter
1st quarter
1st quarter
1st quarter
（Net sales ）
Net sales (cash basis)
4,947
4,955
4,142
5,049
4,739
Net sales (accrual basis)
5,607
5,547
5,105
5,736
5,575
（Operating expenses ）
※Major expenses included in Cost of sales and SGA
Costs of
Rent
723
730
676
651
583
Employment costs
934
879
731
834
871
sales
Subcontract costs
610
569
597
711
635
SG & A
Rent
171
178
155
163
155
Employment costs
1,016
952
938
938
970
expenses
Advertising costs
237
212
185
212
232
Number of Students
100,000
（unit : person ）
Individual members
Corporate members
90,000
79,933
80,000
77,123
76,036
71,589
70,000
65,428
28,918
28,727
31,049
60,000
29,427
50,000
29,055
40,000
30,000
51,015
48,396
20,000
44,987
42,162
36,373
10,000
0
Change
2018/6
2019/6
2020/6
2021/6
2022/6
101.2%
96.5%
84.8%
116.2%
94.2%
Individual
99.2%
94.9%
75.2%
123.7%
93.7%
Corporate
104.8%
99.3%
101.1%
106.9%
94.8%
% of individual
63.8%
62.8%
55.6%
59.2%
58.9%
members
5
Sales 2022
20 471 M
146 M
146 M
Net income 2022
444 M
3,16 M
3,16 M
Net cash 2022
821 M
5,84 M
5,84 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,13x
Yield 2022
2,74%
Capitalization
3 867 M
27,5 M
27,5 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,20x
EV / Sales 2022
0,16x
Nbr of Employees
582
Free-Float
46,3%
