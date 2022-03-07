TaChan Securities : Announcement of Tachan Securities Corporation unaudited consolidated profit for February 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/07 2.Company name:Tachan Securities Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company's unaudited consolidated profit for February 2022 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company's unaudited consolidated profit for February 2022 is listed below ┌────────────┬─────┬──────┐ │ │ February│ Accumulated│ ├────────────┼─────┼──────┤ │Consolidated net income │ │ │ │before tax(NTD thousand)│ 5,089│ -62,128│ ├────────────┼─────┼──────┤ │Consolidated net income │ │ │ │after tax(NTD thousand) │ 4,066│ -65,491│ ├────────────┼─────┼──────┤ │EPS before tax (NTD) │ │ │ │(consolidated) │ 0.02│ -0.25│ ├────────────┼─────┼──────┤ │EPS after tax (NTD) │ │ │ │(consolidated) │ 0.02│ -0.26│ ├────────────┼─────┴──────┤ │Net worth(NTD thousand) │ │ │(consolidated) │ 4,814,062│ ├────────────┼────────────┤ │Net worth per share │ │ │(NTD)(consolidated) │ 19.08│ └────────────┴────────────┘ Net worth per share calculation is in accordance to the outstanding shares as of end of period. The figures are not audited or reviewed by CPA.