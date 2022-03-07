Log in
    6020   TW0006020001

TACHAN SECURITIES CO.,LTD.

(6020)
TaChan Securities : Announcement of Tachan Securities Corporation unaudited consolidated profit for February 2022

03/07/2022 | 12:49am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TACHAN SECURITIES CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 13:37:00
Subject 
 Announcement of Tachan Securities Corporation
unaudited consolidated profit for February 2022
Date of events 2022/03/07 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/07
2.Company name:Tachan Securities Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company's unaudited consolidated profit for
February 2022
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company's unaudited consolidated profit for February 2022
is listed below
  ┌────────────┬─────┬──────┐
  │                        │  February│ Accumulated│
  ├────────────┼─────┼──────┤
  │Consolidated net income │          │            │
  │before tax(NTD thousand)│     5,089│     -62,128│
  ├────────────┼─────┼──────┤
  │Consolidated net income │          │            │
  │after tax(NTD thousand) │     4,066│     -65,491│
  ├────────────┼─────┼──────┤
  │EPS before tax (NTD)    │          │            │
  │(consolidated)          │      0.02│       -0.25│
  ├────────────┼─────┼──────┤
  │EPS after tax (NTD)     │          │            │
  │(consolidated)          │      0.02│       -0.26│
  ├────────────┼─────┴──────┤
  │Net worth(NTD thousand) │                        │
  │(consolidated)          │               4,814,062│
  ├────────────┼────────────┤
  │Net worth per share     │                        │
  │(NTD)(consolidated)     │                   19.08│
  └────────────┴────────────┘
Net worth per share calculation is in accordance to the
outstanding shares as of end of period.
The figures are not audited or reviewed by CPA.

Disclaimer

Tachan Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
