TaChan Securities : Announcement of Tachan Securities Corporation unaudited consolidated profit for February 2022
03/07/2022 | 12:49am EST
Provided by: TACHAN SECURITIES CO.,LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/03/07
Time of announcement
13:37:00
Subject
Announcement of Tachan Securities Corporation
unaudited consolidated profit for February 2022
Date of events
2022/03/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/07
2.Company name:Tachan Securities Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company's unaudited consolidated profit for
February 2022
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company's unaudited consolidated profit for February 2022
is listed below
┌────────────┬─────┬──────┐
│ │ February│ Accumulated│
├────────────┼─────┼──────┤
│Consolidated net income │ │ │
│before tax(NTD thousand)│ 5,089│ -62,128│
├────────────┼─────┼──────┤
│Consolidated net income │ │ │
│after tax(NTD thousand) │ 4,066│ -65,491│
├────────────┼─────┼──────┤
│EPS before tax (NTD) │ │ │
│(consolidated) │ 0.02│ -0.25│
├────────────┼─────┼──────┤
│EPS after tax (NTD) │ │ │
│(consolidated) │ 0.02│ -0.26│
├────────────┼─────┴──────┤
│Net worth(NTD thousand) │ │
│(consolidated) │ 4,814,062│
├────────────┼────────────┤
│Net worth per share │ │
│(NTD)(consolidated) │ 19.08│
└────────────┴────────────┘
Net worth per share calculation is in accordance to the
outstanding shares as of end of period.
The figures are not audited or reviewed by CPA.
