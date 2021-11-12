Notice concerning the Decision on the Acquisition of Shares in the Performance-Linked Stock Compensation System
11/12/2021 | 02:57am EST
November 12, 2021
Listed Company Name
TACHI-S CO., LTD.
Name of Representative
Yuichiro Yamamoto, President & COO
(Code 7239: Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st section)
Contact
Atsushi Komatsu, Director, Executive Managing
Officer
(TEL: 042-546-8117)
TACHI-S CO., LTD. ("the Company") hereby announces that a decision was made at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 12, 2021 to entrust additional money for the trustee to acquire additional shares of the Company for the Performance-Linked Stock Compensation System (the trust established for the introduction of this system is referred to as the "Trust for Delivery of Shares to Director, member of the board") introduced on August 28, 2018 for Director, member of the board (excluding Outside Directors and non- Executive Directors the same applies below) and the Performance-Linked Stock Compensation System for employees who meet certain criteria (the trust established for the introduction of this system is referred to as the "Trust for Delivery of Shares to Employees" and together with the "Trust for Delivery of Shares to Director, member of the board" is collectively referred to as the "Trust").
The details are provided below.
1. Outline for the Trust
(1)
Name
Trust for Delivery of Shares to
Trust for Delivery of Shares to
Director, member of the board
Employees
(2) Trustor
The Company
(3)
Trustee
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
(Re-trust trustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.)
(4)
Beneficiaries
Director, member of the board
Employees who meet the
who meet the requirements for
requirements for beneficiaries
beneficiaries
(5)
Trust administrator
Plan to elect a third party who has no conflicts of interest with the
Company or the Company's officers
(6)
Exercise of voting
No exercise of voting rights
The trust administrator will provide
instructions on the exercise of
rights
concerning Company shares in the
voting rights concerning Company
Trust
shares in the Trust.
(7)
Type of trust
Money entrust other than money trust (third-party benefit trust)
(8)
Date of trust agreement
August 28, 2018
(9)
Date entrusted
December 2, 2021 (scheduled)
(10) Trust termination
End of August 2024 (scheduled)
2. Acquisition of the Company shares by the Trust's Trustees
