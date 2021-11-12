Log in
Notice concerning the Decision on the Acquisition of Shares in the Performance-Linked Stock Compensation System

11/12/2021 | 02:57am EST
November 12, 2021

Listed Company Name

TACHI-S CO., LTD.

Name of Representative

Yuichiro Yamamoto, President & COO

(Code 7239: Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st section)

Contact

Atsushi Komatsu, Director, Executive Managing

Officer

(TEL: 042-546-8117)

Notice concerning the Decision on the Acquisition of Shares in the Performance-Linked Stock Compensation System

TACHI-S CO., LTD. ("the Company") hereby announces that a decision was made at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 12, 2021 to entrust additional money for the trustee to acquire additional shares of the Company for the Performance-Linked Stock Compensation System (the trust established for the introduction of this system is referred to as the "Trust for Delivery of Shares to Director, member of the board") introduced on August 28, 2018 for Director, member of the board (excluding Outside Directors and non- Executive Directors the same applies below) and the Performance-Linked Stock Compensation System for employees who meet certain criteria (the trust established for the introduction of this system is referred to as the "Trust for Delivery of Shares to Employees" and together with the "Trust for Delivery of Shares to Director, member of the board" is collectively referred to as the "Trust").

The details are provided below.

1. Outline for the Trust

(1)

Name

Trust for Delivery of Shares to

Trust for Delivery of Shares to

Director, member of the board

Employees

(2) Trustor

The Company

(3)

Trustee

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

(Re-trust trustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.)

(4)

Beneficiaries

Director, member of the board

Employees who meet the

who meet the requirements for

requirements for beneficiaries

beneficiaries

(5)

Trust administrator

Plan to elect a third party who has no conflicts of interest with the

Company or the Company's officers

(6)

Exercise of voting

No exercise of voting rights

The trust administrator will provide

instructions on the exercise of

rights

concerning Company shares in the

voting rights concerning Company

Trust

shares in the Trust.

(7)

Type of trust

Money entrust other than money trust (third-party benefit trust)

(8)

Date of trust agreement

August 28, 2018

(9)

Date entrusted

December 2, 2021 (scheduled)

(10) Trust termination

End of August 2024 (scheduled)

2. Acquisition of the Company shares by the Trust's Trustees

(1)

Type of share to be acquired

Common stock

(2) Amount entrusted by the

Trust for Delivery of Shares to

Trust for Delivery of Shares to

Company to acquire shares

Director, member of the board

Employees

66,306,800 yen

190,283,800 yen

(3)

Total number of shares to be

Trust for Delivery of Shares to

Trust for Delivery of Shares to

Director, member of the board

Employees

acquired

47,600 shares

136,600 shares

(4)

Method of share acquisition

Acquisition through disposal of treasury shares

(5)

Share acquisition date

December 2, 2021 (scheduled)

Disclaimer

TACHI-S Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 07:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
