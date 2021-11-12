Notice concerning the Disposal of Treasury Shares through Third-party Allotment due to Continuation of Performance-Linked Stock Compensation System
November 12, 2021
TACHI-S CO., LTD.
Yuichiro Yamamoto, President & COO
(Code 7239: Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st section)
Atsushi Komatsu, Director, Executive Managing
Officer
(TEL: 042-546-8117)
TACHI-S CO., LTD. ("the Company") hereby announces that a decision was made at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 12, 2021 to dispose of Treasury shares (hereafter, "disposal of Treasury shares") as stock compensation, as described below.
1. Outline for disposal of Treasury shares
Disposal date
December 2, 2021 (scheduled)
184,200 shares of the Company's common stock
Type and no. of shares to be
(of which 47,600 shares for the stock compensation system is for
disposed of
Director, member of the board and 136,600 shares for the stock
compensation system is for employees)
Disposal price
1,393 yen per share
Total disposal amount
256,590,600 yen
Planned allottee
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (trust account)
(Re-trust trustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account))
Other
The disposal of Treasury shares is subject to effective registration under
the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan.
2. Objectives and reasons for disposal
At a Board of Directors meeting on May 14, 2018, the Board of Directors resolved that the Company
will introduce a Performance-Linked Stock Compensation System (hereinafter referred to as the "System for Director, member of the board;" the trust established for the introduction of the System for Director, member of the board will be referred to as the "Trust for Delivery of Shares to Director, member of the board") for Company Director, member of the board (excluding Outside Directors and non-Executive Directors; the same applies below). The introduction of the System for Director, member of the board was approved at the 66th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22, 2018. The System for Director, member of the board aims to enhance the Director, member of the board's awareness of contributing to improving the medium- to long-term performance and growth of our corporate value by making clearer the link between compensation for Director, member of the board and the Company's performance and share value, and by having the Director, member of the board share profit and risks based on share price fluctuations with shareholders.
Furthermore, at a Board of Directors meeting on August 9, 2018, the Board of Directors resolved that the Company will introduce a Performance-Linked Stock Compensation System for employees (who meet
certain criteria; same applies hereinafter) (this system is hereinafter referred to as "System for Employees," and together with the System for Director, member of the board, it will be referred to collectively as the "System;" the trust established for the introduction of the System for Employees will be referred to as the "Trust for Delivery of Shares to Employees," and together with the "Trust for Delivery of Shares to Director, member of the board," it will be referred to collectively as the "Trust").
The disposal of Treasury shares was carried out by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (trust account) (Re-trust trustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account)), the trustee of the Trust established to introduce the System.
The number of shares to be disposed of is equivalent to the number of shares expected to be granted to Director, member of the board and employees, based on the provision of shares established by the Company when the System was introduced, and taking into consideration the Director, member of the board positions, the changes in the breakdown and the extent to which the earnings targets have been achieved during the trust period for Trust for Delivery of Shares to Director, member of the board, as well as the employee positions, the changes in the breakdown and the extent to which the earnings targets have been achieved during the trust period or Trust for Delivery of Shares to Employees. The scale of dilution is small at 0.52% relative to 35,242,846 (figure rounded after the second decimal place; 0.54% of 343,999 total voting rights as of September 30, 2021) of total shares issued as of September 30, 2021. The Company
believes that the System will clarify the link between compensation for Director, member of the board and employees and the Company's performance and share value, and lead to improvements in corporate value in the medium to long term. The amount disposed in the disposal of Treasury shares and the scale of the
dilution are rational, and the Company believes the impact on the secondary market will be slight.
Outline for trust agreement for Trust for Delivery of Shares to Director, member of the board
Trustor
Trustee
Beneficiaries Trust administrator
Exercise of voting rights
Type of trust Date of trust agreement Trust period Purpose of trust
The Company
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (Re-trust trustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.)
Director, member of the board who meet the requirements for beneficiaries Plan to elect a third party who has no conflicts of interest with the Company or the Company's officers
No exercise of voting rights concerning Company shares in the Trust
Money entrust other than money trust (third-party benefit trust)
August 28, 2018 (scheduled)
August 28, 2018 to End of August 2024 (scheduled)
Provision of Company shares to beneficiaries based on provision of shares
Outline for trust agreement for Trust for Delivery of Shares to Employees
Trustor
The Company
Trustee
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
(Re-trust trustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.)
Beneficiaries
Employees who meet the requirements for beneficiaries
Trust administrator
Plan to elect a third party who has no conflicts of interest with the Company
or the Company's officers
Execution of voting
The trust administrator will provide instructions on the exercise of voting
rights
rights concerning Company shares in the Trust.
Type of trust
Money entrust other than money trust (third-party benefit trust)
Date of trust
August 28,
2018 (scheduled)
agreement
Trust period
August 28,
2018 to End of August 2024 (scheduled)
Purpose of trust
Provision of Company shares to beneficiaries based on provision of shares
3. The basis for calculation of disposal price and specifics
In view of the recent share price performance, the disposal price shall be 1,393 yen, the closing price for
the Company's shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on November 11, 2021, which is the business day immediately prior to the date of the resolution by the Board of Directors on the disposal of treasury share, in order to eliminate arbitrariness.
This price represents a 1.31% discrepancy with 1,375 yen, the average of the closing prices for the one- month period prior to the business day prior to the Board of Directors resolution (October 12 to November 11, 2021; figures are rounded), a 3.41% discrepancy with 1,347 yen, the average of the closing prices for the past three months (August 12 to November 11, 2021) and a 2.50% discrepancy with 1,359 yen, the average of the closing prices for the past six months (May 12 to November 11, 2021). Accordingly, in light of the discrepancy with the recent average share price, the Company believes that the disposal price is rational (the discrepancy rates are rounded to the second digit).
Given these considerations, the Company has determined that the price for the disposal of Treasury shares to be disposed of is reasonable and is not particularly advantageous to the allottee.
With respect to the above-mentioned disposal price, all of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members (four members, of which two are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members) expressed their opinions that the price was not especially favorable to the allottee.
4. Procedures within the Scope of Corporate Behavior
As the disposal of Treasury shares will 1) have a dilutive effect of less than 25% on treasury shares and
does not involve a change in controlling shareholder, procedures for the receipt of the opinion of an entity who has a specific degree of dependence from management regarding third-party allotment, as provided by Rule 432 of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Securities Listing Regulations, are not necessary.
TACHI-S Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 07:56:07 UTC.