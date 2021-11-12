Notice concerning the Disposal of Treasury Shares through Third-party Allotment due to Continuation of Performance-Linked Stock Compensation System

certain criteria; same applies hereinafter) (this system is hereinafter referred to as "System for Employees," and together with the System for Director, member of the board, it will be referred to collectively as the "System;" the trust established for the introduction of the System for Employees will be referred to as the "Trust for Delivery of Shares to Employees," and together with the "Trust for Delivery of Shares to Director, member of the board," it will be referred to collectively as the "Trust").

The disposal of Treasury shares was carried out by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (trust account) (Re-trust trustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account)), the trustee of the Trust established to introduce the System.

The number of shares to be disposed of is equivalent to the number of shares expected to be granted to Director, member of the board and employees, based on the provision of shares established by the Company when the System was introduced, and taking into consideration the Director, member of the board positions, the changes in the breakdown and the extent to which the earnings targets have been achieved during the trust period for Trust for Delivery of Shares to Director, member of the board, as well as the employee positions, the changes in the breakdown and the extent to which the earnings targets have been achieved during the trust period or Trust for Delivery of Shares to Employees. The scale of dilution is small at 0.52% relative to 35,242,846 (figure rounded after the second decimal place; 0.54% of 343,999 total voting rights as of September 30, 2021) of total shares issued as of September 30, 2021. The Company

believes that the System will clarify the link between compensation for Director, member of the board and employees and the Company's performance and share value, and lead to improvements in corporate value in the medium to long term. The amount disposed in the disposal of Treasury shares and the scale of the

dilution are rational, and the Company believes the impact on the secondary market will be slight.

Outline for trust agreement for Trust for Delivery of Shares to Director, member of the board