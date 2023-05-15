TACHI S : Consolidated Financial Highlights for FY2022

Consolidated Financial Highlights for FY2022 (Japanese GAAP) May 15, 2023 Company name: TACHI-S CO., LTD. Stock exchange listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 7239 URL https://www.tachi-s.co.jp/ Representative: (Title) Representative Director, President, CEO & COO (Name) Yuichiro Yamamoto Contact person: (Title) Representative Director, (Name) Atsushi Komatsu (TEL) 0428-33-1917 Executive Managing Officer Scheduled date of the annual general June 20, 2023 Scheduled date of the payment of cash dividends: May 31, 2023 meeting of shareholders: Scheduled date of submission of securities June 20, 2023 report Additional materials to financial results : Yes Holding of the financial results briefing session : Yes ( for security analysts and institutional investors ) (Amounts less than 1 million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates change from previous year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % FY2022 243,436 17.9 1,367 - 1,973 - 5,823 - FY2021 206,441 4.0 (4,203) - (3,536) - (2,059) - (Note) Comprehensive income FY2022 10,973 million yen( 308.1 %) FY2021 2,689 million yen( - %) Net income per Diluted net income Capital adequacy Total assets ordinary Sales operating share per share net income ratio income ratio income ratio yen yen % % % FY2022 170.09 - 7.6 1.2 0.6 FY2021 (60.19) - (2.8) (2.3) (2.0) (Note) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies FY2022 937 million yen FY2021 1,339 million yen (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % yen FY2022 170,004 86,481 47.3 2,346.90 FY2021 158,997 79,181 45.8 2,129.09 (Note) Equity capital FY2022 80,369 million yen FY202172,862 million yen (3) Consolidated Cash Flows Cash flows from Cash flows from investing Cash flows from financing Cash and cash equivalents at operating activities activities activities end of period Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen FY2022 3,740 6,666 (10,005) 32,863 FY2021 (354) 2,006 (812) 29,360 2. Dividends Annual cash dividends per share Total Dividend Total assets dividend payout dividend rate End of 1st End of 2nd End of 3rd End of Total (Total) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) quarter quarter quarter fiscal year yen yen yen yen yen Million yen % % FY2021 - 31.80 - 31.80 63.60 2,195 - 3.0 FY2022 - 36.80 - 36.80 73.60 2,547 43.3 3.3 FY2023 (forecast) - 46.40 - 46.40 92.80 - Since we are not planning any changes to the certain achievement of an ROE of 8%, one of our management target values for fiscal year 2024, the Company expects an ordinary annual dividend per share of 92.8 yen next term (an interim dividend of 46.4 yen and a term-end dividend of 46.4 yen) for a DOE of 4%. For details, please see "1. Overview of the Operating Results, etc. (5) Basic policy regarding profit distribution and dividends for fiscal year 2022 and 2023" on page 4 of the attached document.

3. Consolidated forecast for FY2023 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024) Following significant changes in the business environment since the formulation of "Transformative Value Evolution (TVE)," the Company's medium-term management plan for fiscal years 2021 to 2024, in May 2021, we are currently scrutinizing the progress of TVE and considering its partial revision so we have not yet determined the consolidated results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. We will disclose this information promptly when we become able to do so. For details, please see "1. Overview of the Operating Results, etc. (4) Outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024" on page 4 of the attached document. * Notes (1) Major subsidiary changes during the period (changes affecting the scope of consolidation): Yes Zhejiang TACHI-S Newly companies (Company , Excluded: 2 companies (Company Automotive Parts Co., Ltd., included: name) names) Zhejiang Fu Chong Tai Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement (i) Changes in accounting policies owing to revisions to accounting standards: Yes (ii) Changes in accounting policies except (i) : No (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: No (iv) Restatement: No (3) Number of outstanding shares (common stock) (i) Number of shares at the end of the fiscal year FY2022 35,242,846 shares FY2021 35,242,846 shares (including treasury shares) (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of FY2022 997,882 shares FY2021 1,020,382 shares the fiscal year (iii) Average number of shares during the period FY2022 34,236,310 shares FY2021 34,222,247 shares (Note) Outline of Non-Consolidated Financial Results 1. Non-Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023) (1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates change from previous year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % FY2022 95,756 27.4 (56) - 3,648 - 8,732 - FY2021 75,183 (9.5) (1,790) - (5,888) - (2,852) - Net income Diluted net income per share per share yen yen FY2022 255.07 - FY2021 (83.34) - (2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % yen FY2022 100,664 52,996 52.6 1,547.58 FY2021 92,307 47,186 51.1 1,378.82 (Note) Equity capital FY2022 52,996 million yen FY2021 47,186 million yen These financial highlights are not subject to audit procedures.

○ Table of Contents for Materials 1. Overview of the Operating Results, etc. ............................................................................................. 2 (1) Overview of the operating results for the fiscal year under review 2 (2) Overview of the financial position for the fiscal year under review 3 (3) Overview of cash flows for the fiscal year under review 3 (4) Outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 4 (5) Basic policy regarding profit distribution and dividends for fiscal year 2022 and 2023 4 2. Basic Stance on Selecting Accounting Standards 4 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes 5 (1) Consolidated statement of financial position 5 (2) Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income 7 Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, etc. .............................................. 9 (4) Consolidated statements of cash flows 11 (5) Notes to the consolidated financial statements 12 (Notes regarding going concern assumptions) 12 (Changes in accounting policies) 12 (Segment information, etc.) 13 (Earnings per share) 15 (Significant subsequent events) 15 4. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements 16 (1) Statement of financial position 16 (2) Statement of income 18 (3) Statement of changes in shareholders' equity 19 -1-

1. Overview of the Operating Results,etc. Overview of the operating results for the fiscal year under review

In the fiscal year under review, although the Japanese economy saw the revitalization of economic activity progress after a shift to living with COVID-19 infections, the future remains uncertain due to soaring raw material and logistics costs triggered by the impacts of semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 infections. Overseas too, economic activity is tending to recover due to the lifting of the lockdown in Shanghai, China and other factors. However, it is also difficult to perceive the future situation due to factors such as the global shortage of semiconductors and the impact on the global economy of the division of the world caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

In the auto industry in which the Group operates, automobile manufacturers, our customers, continue to be unable to secure initially planned production volumes due to the prolonged shortage of semiconductors and other supply network problems. Although our customers have huge amounts of order backlogs caused by the ongoing supply constraints, the constraints mainly in semiconductor are expected to continue in 2023. Accordingly, in terms of business performance management, it is increasingly important for us to consider how to respond quickly to changes in the production volume of our customers.

During the fiscal year under review, our main activities included improvement of our profit structure including structural reforms and other efforts, mainly in Japan, Latin America, and North America, as well as initiatives to reduce costs by strengthening our manufacturing competitiveness. We have also been striving to improve profitability by streamlining business and promoting thorough cost reductions globally, carrying out activities with certainty in areas that the company can control. In response to cost increases due to sudden production fluctuations at customers caused by the semiconductor shortage and soaring raw material and logistics costs, which we cannot control, we implementing production adjustments to keep the cost increases to a minimum and managed business while communicating appropriately with customers. For the "deepening" of our business portfolio, we are planning to expand not only seat business but also seat parts business, including trim covers, mechanical parts and frames, and in mechanical parts business, we established a new joint venture in India. For "evolution," we are working on the planning and proposal of new spatial experience value in future mobility as a space producer, as well as the development of system control technology as a basic technology required for its realization, and have completed a prototype of an integrated ECU in collaboration with other companies. For "modernizing," we are disseminating ideas through open innovation and implementing concept verification. In addition, we have expressed our support for the TCFD as a carbon neutral initiative, and have prepared information disclosure on climate change-related risks and opportunities.

In this operating environment, net sales increased 17.9% over the previous fiscal year to 243,436 million yen, which led to operating income of 1,367 million yen (compared with an operating loss of 4,203 million yen in the previous fiscal year), ordinary income of 1,973 million yen (compared with an ordinary loss of 3,536 million yen in the previous fiscal year), and net income attributable to owners of parent of 5,823 million yen (compared with a net loss attributable to owners of parent of 2,059 million yen in the previous fiscal year) associated with the recording of extraordinary income from the transfer of non-current assets (gain on sale of non-current assets).

Earnings in the business segments are as follows.

(Japan)

Net sales totaled 102,720 million yen (up 27.2% over the previous fiscal year), and operating income was 892 million yen (operating loss of 1,684 million yen in the previous fiscal year).

(North America)

Net sales totaled 50,433 million yen (up 31.0% over the previous fiscal year), and the operating loss totaled 2,052 million yen (operating loss of 2,454 million yen in the previous fiscal year).

(Latin America)

Net sales totaled 63,624 million yen (up 23.7% over the previous fiscal year), and operating income totaled 1,608 million yen (operating loss of 1,627 million yen in the previous fiscal year).

(Europe)

Net sales totaled 352 million yen (down 68.3% from the previous fiscal year), and operating income totaled 350 million yen (up 162.6% over the previous fiscal year).

(China)

Net sales totaled 24,850 million yen (down 23.8% from the previous fiscal year), and operating income totaled 1,072 million yen (down 45.5% from the previous fiscal year).

(Southeast Asia)

Net sales totaled 1,454 million yen (down 28.2% from the previous fiscal year), and the operating loss totaled 397 million yen (operating loss of 342 million yen in the previous fiscal year). -2-