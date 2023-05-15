TACHI S : Consolidated Financial Highlights for FY2022

June 20, 2023 Scheduled date of the payment of cash dividends: May 31, 2023
meeting of shareholders:
Scheduled date of submission of securities
June 20, 2023
report
Additional materials to financial results
:
Yes
Holding of the financial results briefing session
:
Yes
( for security analysts and institutional investors
)
(Amounts less than 1 million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates change from previous year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FY2022
243,436
17.9
1,367
-
1,973
-
5,823
-
FY2021
206,441
4.0
(4,203)
-
(3,536)
-
(2,059)
-
(Note) Comprehensive income
FY2022
10,973
million yen(
308.1
%)
FY2021
2,689
million yen(
- %)
Net income per
Diluted net income
Capital adequacy
Total assets ordinary
Sales operating
share
per share
net income ratio
income ratio
income ratio
yen
yen
%
%
%
FY2022
170.09
-
7.6
1.2
0.6
FY2021
(60.19)
-
(2.8)
(2.3)
(2.0)
(Note) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies FY2022 937 million yen FY2021 1,339 million yen
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
yen
FY2022
170,004
86,481
47.3
2,346.90
FY2021
158,997
79,181
45.8
2,129.09
(Note) Equity capital FY2022 80,369 million yen FY202172,862 million yen
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from investing
Cash flows from financing
Cash and cash equivalents at
operating activities
activities
activities
end of period
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
FY2022
3,740
6,666
(10,005)
32,863
FY2021
(354)
2,006
(812)
29,360
2. Dividends
Annual cash dividends per share
Total
Dividend
Total assets
dividend
payout
dividend rate
End of 1st
End of 2nd
End of 3rd
End of
Total
(Total)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
quarter
quarter
quarter
fiscal year
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Million yen
%
%
FY2021
-
31.80
-
31.80
63.60
2,195
-
3.0
FY2022
-
36.80
-
36.80
73.60
2,547
43.3
3.3
FY2023 (forecast)
-
46.40
-
46.40
92.80
-
Since we are not planning any changes to the certain achievement of an ROE of 8%, one of our management target values for fiscal year 2024, the Company expects an ordinary annual dividend per share of 92.8 yen next term (an interim dividend of 46.4 yen and a term-end dividend of 46.4 yen) for a DOE of 4%. For details, please see "1. Overview of the Operating Results, etc. (5) Basic policy regarding profit distribution and dividends for fiscal year 2022 and 2023" on page 4 of the attached document.
3. Consolidated forecast for FY2023 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)
Following significant changes in the business environment since the formulation of "Transformative Value Evolution (TVE)," the Company's medium-term management plan for fiscal years 2021 to 2024, in May 2021, we are currently scrutinizing the progress of TVE and considering its partial revision so we have not yet determined the consolidated results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. We will disclose this information promptly when we become able to do so. For details, please see "1. Overview of the Operating Results, etc. (4) Outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024" on page 4 of the attached document.
* Notes
(1) Major subsidiary changes during the period (changes affecting the scope of consolidation):
Yes
Zhejiang TACHI-S
Newly
companies
(Company
, Excluded: 2 companies
(Company
Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.,
included:
name)
names)
Zhejiang Fu Chong Tai
Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
(i) Changes in accounting policies owing to revisions to accounting standards:
Yes
(ii) Changes in accounting policies except (i) :
No
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:
No
(iv)
Restatement:
No
(3) Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
(i)
Number of shares at the end of the fiscal year
FY2022
35,242,846
shares
FY2021
35,242,846
shares
(including treasury shares)
(ii)
Number of treasury shares at the end of
FY2022
997,882
shares
FY2021
1,020,382
shares
the fiscal year
(iii)
Average number of shares during the period
FY2022
34,236,310
shares
FY2021
34,222,247
shares
(Note) Outline of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates change from previous year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FY2022
95,756
27.4
(56)
-
3,648
-
8,732
-
FY2021
75,183
(9.5)
(1,790)
-
(5,888)
-
(2,852)
-
Net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
yen
yen
FY2022
255.07
-
FY2021
(83.34)
-
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
yen
FY2022
100,664
52,996
52.6
1,547.58
FY2021
92,307
47,186
51.1
1,378.82
(Note) Equity capital
FY2022
52,996
million yen
FY2021
47,186
million yen
These financial highlights are not subject to audit procedures.
Note for appropriate use of this business forecast and other notices
The above business forecast was based on the information that the company obtained at this time and certain premises that the company judged appropriate. Actual results may differ from this forecast as the result of a variety of factors.
Please refer to the appended materials on page 4 "1. Overview of the Operating Results, etc. (4) Outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024" for the assumptions underlying the forecasts and precautions when using the earnings forecasts.
○ Table of Contents for Materials
1. Overview of the Operating Results, etc. ............................................................................................. 2
(1)
Overview of the operating results for the fiscal year under review
2
(2)
Overview of the financial position for the fiscal year under review
3
(3)
Overview of cash flows for the fiscal year under review
3
(4)
Outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
4
(5)
Basic policy regarding profit distribution and dividends for fiscal year 2022 and 2023
4
2.
Basic Stance on Selecting Accounting Standards
4
3.
Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes
5
(1)
Consolidated statement of financial position
5
(2)
Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income
7
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, etc. .............................................. 9
(4)
Consolidated statements of cash flows
11
(5)
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
12
(Notes regarding going concern assumptions)
12
(Changes in accounting policies)
12
(Segment information, etc.)
13
(Earnings per share)
15
(Significant subsequent events)
15
4. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
16
(1)
Statement of financial position
16
(2)
Statement of income
18
(3)
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
19
1. Overview of the Operating Results,etc.
Overview of the operating results for the fiscal year under review
In the fiscal year under review, although the Japanese economy saw the revitalization of economic activity progress after a shift to living with COVID-19 infections, the future remains uncertain due to soaring raw material and logistics costs triggered by the impacts of semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 infections. Overseas too, economic activity is tending to recover due to the lifting of the lockdown in Shanghai, China and other factors. However, it is also difficult to perceive the future situation due to factors such as the global shortage of semiconductors and the impact on the global economy of the division of the world caused by the conflict in Ukraine.
In the auto industry in which the Group operates, automobile manufacturers, our customers, continue to be unable to secure initially planned production volumes due to the prolonged shortage of semiconductors and other supply network problems. Although our customers have huge amounts of order backlogs caused by the ongoing supply constraints, the constraints mainly in semiconductor are expected to continue in 2023. Accordingly, in terms of business performance management, it is increasingly important for us to consider how to respond quickly to changes in the production volume of our customers.
During the fiscal year under review, our main activities included improvement of our profit structure including structural reforms and other efforts, mainly in Japan, Latin America, and North America, as well as initiatives to reduce costs by strengthening our manufacturing competitiveness. We have also been striving to improve profitability by streamlining business and promoting thorough cost reductions globally, carrying out activities with certainty in areas that the company can control. In response to cost increases due to sudden production fluctuations at customers caused by the semiconductor shortage and soaring raw material and logistics costs, which we cannot control, we implementing production adjustments to keep the cost increases to a minimum and managed business while communicating appropriately with customers. For the "deepening" of our business portfolio, we are planning to expand not only seat business but also seat parts business, including trim covers, mechanical parts and frames, and in mechanical parts business, we established a new joint venture in India. For "evolution," we are working on the planning and proposal of new spatial experience value in future mobility as a space producer, as well as the development of system control technology as a basic technology required for its realization, and have completed a prototype of an integrated ECU in collaboration with other companies. For "modernizing," we are disseminating ideas through open innovation and implementing concept verification. In addition, we have expressed our support for the TCFD as a carbon neutral initiative, and have prepared information disclosure on climate change-related risks and opportunities.
In this operating environment, net sales increased 17.9% over the previous fiscal year to 243,436 million yen, which led to operating income of 1,367 million yen (compared with an operating loss of 4,203 million yen in the previous fiscal year), ordinary income of 1,973 million yen (compared with an ordinary loss of 3,536 million yen in the previous fiscal year), and net income attributable to owners of parent of 5,823 million yen (compared with a net loss attributable to owners of parent of 2,059 million yen in the previous fiscal year) associated with the recording of extraordinary income from the transfer of non-current assets (gain on sale of non-current assets).
Earnings in the business segments are as follows.
(Japan)
Net sales totaled 102,720 million yen (up 27.2% over the previous fiscal year), and operating income was 892 million yen (operating loss of 1,684 million yen in the previous fiscal year).
(North America)
Net sales totaled 50,433 million yen (up 31.0% over the previous fiscal year), and the operating loss totaled 2,052 million yen (operating loss of 2,454 million yen in the previous fiscal year).
(Latin America)
Net sales totaled 63,624 million yen (up 23.7% over the previous fiscal year), and operating income totaled 1,608 million yen (operating loss of 1,627 million yen in the previous fiscal year).
(Europe)
Net sales totaled 352 million yen (down 68.3% from the previous fiscal year), and operating income totaled 350 million yen (up 162.6% over the previous fiscal year).
(China)
Net sales totaled 24,850 million yen (down 23.8% from the previous fiscal year), and operating income totaled 1,072 million yen (down 45.5% from the previous fiscal year).
(Southeast Asia)
Net sales totaled 1,454 million yen (down 28.2% from the previous fiscal year), and the operating loss totaled 397 million yen (operating loss of 342 million yen in the previous fiscal year).
Overview of the financial position for the fiscal year under review
Total assets increased by 11,006 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 170,004 million yen. This was primarily due to an increase of 2,066 million yen in cash and deposits and an increase of 5,299 million yen in accounts receivable.
Total liabilities increased by 3,706 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 83,523 million yen. This was primarily due to an increase of 5,546 million yen in notes and accounts payable, although short-term borrowings decreased by 1,004 million yen and long-term borrowings decreased by 1,000 million yen.
Net assets increased by 7,299 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 86,481 million yen. This was primarily because retained earnings increased by 3,448 million yen and in foreign currency translation adjustments increased by 4,784 million yen.
Overview of the cash flows for the fiscal year under review
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the consolidated fiscal period under review (hereinafter referred to as "Funds") were 32,863 million yen, up 3,503 million yen (11.9%) compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
(Cash flow from operating activities)
Funds obtained from operating activities totaled 3,740 million yen, down 4,095 million yen compared with the previous consolidated fiscal year (use of 354 million yen in the previous consolidated fiscal year). This was primarily due to profit before income taxes improving by 8,595 million yen compared with the previous consolidated fiscal year.
(Cash flow from investing activities)
Funds obtained from investing activities totaled 6,666 million yen, an increase of 4,659 million yen (232.2%) compared with the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was primarily due to proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment increasing by 2,527 million yen.
(Cash flows from financing activities)
Funds used in financing activities totaled 10,005 million yen, an increase of 9,193 million yen compared with the previous consolidated fiscal year (use of 812 million yen in the previous consolidated fiscal year). This was primarily due to a decrease of 6,611 million yen in short-term borrowings and a decrease of 1,000 million yen in repayments of long-term borrowings.
(Reference) Changes in cash flow-related financial indicators
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
ended March
ended March
ended March
ended March
ended March
31, 2019
31, 2020
31, 2021
31, 2022
31, 2023
Ratio of shareholders'
52.5
52.7
48.0
45.8
47.3
equity (%)
Ratio of shareholders'
equity ratio at market value
31.5
20.7
27.2
21.4
24.2
(%)
Ratio of cash flows to
interest-bearing debt
6.8
56.8
-
-
5.3
(times)
Interest coverage ratio
32.5
0.6
-
-
7.4
(times)
Ratio of shareholders' equity: Shareholders' equity / Total assets
Ratio of shareholders' equity ratio at market value: Market capitalization / Total assets
Ratio of cash flows to interest-bearing debt: Interest-bearing debt / Cash flows