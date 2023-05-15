Advanced search
    7239   JP3465400004

TACHI-S CO., LTD.

(7239)
05/15/2023
1263.00 JPY   +0.48%
 
TACHI S : Notice Concerning the Differences Between the Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Current Term and the Previous Term

05/15/2023 | 03:18am EDT
To Whom It May Concern

May 15, 2023

Company name:

TACHI-S CO., LTD.

Representative:

Yuichiro Yamamoto, Representative Director,

President, CEO & COO

(Securities code

7239 TSE Prime)

Contact:

Atsushi Komatsu, Representative Director &

Executive Managing Officer

(TEL: 0428-33-1917)

Notice Concerning the Differences Between the Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Current Term and the Previous Term

TACHI-S provides notice as follows that differences have occurred between the non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and those for the previous fiscal year.

Details

Differences with the non-consolidated financial results for the previous term

Differences between the non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) and the previous fiscal year

Net sales

Ordinary profit

Net profit

Net profit

per share

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

Results for the previous term (A)

75,183

(5,888)

(2,852)

(83.34)

(Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022)

Results for the current term (B)

95,756

3,648

8,732

255.07

(Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023)

Change (B-A)

20,572

9,536

11,584

Rate of change (%)

27.4

-

-

(Reason for difference)

Net sales increased due to an increase in production volume and other factors. In addition to increased revenue, ordinary profit improved because we recorded an allowance for doubtful accounts for loans receivable from subsidiaries in the previous term and recorded a reversal of the allowance for doubtful accounts in the current term due to improvement in the financial condition of some subsidiaries. Net profit also improved from the previous term due to a gain on sale of non-current assets in association with the sale of real estate.

End

Disclaimer

TACHI-S Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
