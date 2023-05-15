TACHI S : Notice Concerning the Differences Between the Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Current Term and the Previous Term
05/15/2023
May 15, 2023
TACHI-S CO., LTD.
Yuichiro Yamamoto, Representative Director,
President, CEO & COO
7239 TSE Prime
Atsushi Komatsu, Representative Director &
Executive Managing Officer
(TEL: 0428-33-1917)
Notice Concerning the Differences Between the Non-Consolidated Financial Results
for the Current Term and the Previous Term
TACHI-S provides notice as follows that differences have occurred between the non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and those for the previous fiscal year.
Details
Differences with the non-consolidated financial results for the previous term
Differences between the non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) and the previous fiscal year
Net sales
Ordinary profit
Net profit
Net profit
per share
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Yen
Results for the previous term (A)
75,183
(5,888)
(2,852)
(83.34)
(Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022)
Results for the current term (B)
95,756
3,648
8,732
255.07
(Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023)
Change (B-A)
20,572
9,536
11,584
Rate of change (%)
27.4
-
-
(Reason for difference)
Net sales increased due to an increase in production volume and other factors. In addition to increased revenue, ordinary profit improved because we recorded an allowance for doubtful accounts for loans receivable from subsidiaries in the previous term and recorded a reversal of the allowance for doubtful accounts in the current term due to improvement in the financial condition of some subsidiaries. Net profit also improved from the previous term due to a gain on sale of non-current assets in association with the sale of real estate.