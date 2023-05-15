TACHI S : Notice Concerning the Differences Between the Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Current Term and the Previous Term

To Whom It May Concern May 15, 2023 Company name: TACHI-S CO., LTD. Representative: Yuichiro Yamamoto, Representative Director, President, CEO & COO (Securities code 7239 TSE Prime) Contact: Atsushi Komatsu, Representative Director & Executive Managing Officer (TEL: 0428-33-1917)

Notice Concerning the Differences Between the Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Current Term and the Previous Term

TACHI-S provides notice as follows that differences have occurred between the non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and those for the previous fiscal year.

Details

Differences with the non-consolidated financial results for the previous term

Differences between the non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) and the previous fiscal year

Net sales Ordinary profit Net profit Net profit per share Million yen Million yen Million yen Yen Results for the previous term (A) 75,183 (5,888) (2,852) (83.34) (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022) Results for the current term (B) 95,756 3,648 8,732 255.07 (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023) Change (B-A) 20,572 9,536 11,584 Rate of change (%) 27.4 - - (Reason for difference)

Net sales increased due to an increase in production volume and other factors. In addition to increased revenue, ordinary profit improved because we recorded an allowance for doubtful accounts for loans receivable from subsidiaries in the previous term and recorded a reversal of the allowance for doubtful accounts in the current term due to improvement in the financial condition of some subsidiaries. Net profit also improved from the previous term due to a gain on sale of non-current assets in association with the sale of real estate.

End