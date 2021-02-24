Log in
TACHI-S CO., LTD.

(7239)
TACHI S : Notice Regarding Revision of Dividend Forecast

02/24/2021
February 22, 2021

Listed Company Name

TACHI-S CO., LTD.

Name of Representative

Yuichiro Yamamoto, President & COO

(Code: 7239)

Contact

Atsushi Komatsu, Director Executive Managing Officer

(TEL: 042-546-8117)

Notice Regarding Revision of Dividend Forecast

TACHI-S CO., LTD. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the board of directors meeting held on February 22, 2021, the Company decided to revise the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as follows.

  • 1. Details of the revision to the year-end dividend forecast

    Full-year Dividend

    1st quarter-end

    2nd quarter-end

    3rd quarter-end

    Year-end

    Total

    Previously announced

    forecast (August 27, 2020)

    Yen

    Yen

    0.00

    Yen

    Yen

    Undecided

    Yen

    Undecided

    Revised forecast

    6.50

    6.50

    Dividends for the current fiscal year

    0.00

    Dividends for the previous fiscal year fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

    13.00

    13.00

    26.00

  • 2. Reason for the revision

The Company considers that returning profits to shareholders through continuous improvement of corporate value is one of the most important management issues, and our basic policy for dividend is to maintain stable dividends while working to enhance shareholders' equity and increase profit margins. In light of a significant impact of the global spread of COVID-19 and the uncertain future of the economy, after comprehensively considering the impact on the Group's performance and financial situation, the Company left the year-end dividend undecided.

As announced on August 27, 2020, the business forecast for the current fiscal year is expected to be a consolidated net loss of 12,700 million Yen (-13,052 million Yen in the first half and 352 million Yen in the second half) due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. However, considering that the current business performance is recovering and uncertain risk factors are being reduced, the Company plans to pay a dividend of 6.5 yen per share (the annual dividend is 6.5 yen per share).

Disclaimer

TACHI-S Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 05:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
