TACHI S : Notice of the 71st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
05/25/2023 | 11:06am EDT
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities code: 7239
June 2, 2023
To Our Shareholders,
Yuichiro Yamamoto
Representative Director & President
TACHI-S CO., LTD.
1-3-1,Suehiro-cho,Ome-shi, Tokyo
Notice of the 71st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Please refer to the below for information about the upcoming 71st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of TACHI-S CO., LTD. (the "Company").
In convening this Shareholders Meeting, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format, and has posted the items to be provided electronically on the Company's website.
If you are unable to attend this Shareholders Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (e.g., via the Internet). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the items to be provided electronically, refer to the Guide to the Exercise of Voting Rights on pages 3 to 5 of the Japanese original, and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Date and time: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.)
Venue:Sylvan Hall, 2F, Forest Inn Showakan, 4017-3,Haijima-cho,Akishima-shi, Tokyo
The venue of the 71st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has been changed from last year's meeting. Please refer to the map at the end of the Japanese original notice.
Agenda:
Matters for reporting: 1. Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Report of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditors and Audit & Supervisory Board for the 71st term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
2. Report of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 71st term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Matters for approval:
Proposal 1: Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
Proposal 2: Election of nine Directors
Proposal 3: Election of one Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal 4: Payment of Bonuses to Directors
Proposal 5: Revision of Remuneration for Outside Directors
Proposal 6: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 7: Appropriation of Surplus (Dividend-in-kind for TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION shares)
Proposal 8: Revisions to the Articles of Incorporation with regard to cross-shareholdings
4. Predetermined Items Related to the Convocation of this Meeting
If you are unable to attend this Shareholders Meeting, you may designate one other shareholder of the Company with voting rights to attend the meeting as your proxy. However, please note that the submission of a document evidencing the proxy's authority of representation will be required.
If you diversely exercise your voting rights, you are requested to notify the Company in writing or by electromagnetic means of your intention to do so and state the reason for this no later than three days before the Meeting.
5. Other Matters Related to This Notice
The document we are sending you also serves as a paper-based document describing the items to be provided electronically based on a request for delivery of paper-based documents. Pursuant to the laws and regulations and the provision of Article 14 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following information is not available in this Notice: "Systems for Ensuring the Properness of Business Activities and Outline of the Operation of the Systems" and "Basic Policy on Control of the Company" in the Business Report; "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements; "Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements. This document is part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor in preparing the audit report.
If revisions to the items to be provided electronically arise, the details of the revisions will be posted on each of the above websites.
6. Other
If you are attending the meeting on the scheduled day, please submit the enclosed voting form at the reception.
We will post the contents of resolutions of this Shareholders Meeting on the Company's website on the Internet after the meeting instead of sending a written notice of resolutions.
Please be aware that no gifts will be provided to shareholders who attend this Shareholders Meeting. We would appreciate your understanding in this regard.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and reference matters
Proposal 1: Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
Reasons for the Proposal
For the purpose of enabling the Board of Directors to operate flexibly and improving the independence, objectivity, and transparency of its decision-making process, the Company will make necessary changes so that Directors other than the Director & Chairman (including Outside Directors) may serve as Chairperson of the Board of Directors.
Content of changes
The details of the amendments are as follows: (The underline indicates the part to be changed.)
determined by the Board of Directors.
Proposal 2: Election of nine Directors
The terms of office of all nine Directors will expire at the conclusion of the Meeting. Accordingly, we propose to elect the following nine Director candidates.
The candidates for Director are as follows:
Candidate
Current position and
Attendance at
Name
Board of Directors
No.
responsibility at the Company
meetings
Representative Director &
President, Chief Executive
Officer
Chief Operating Officer
15/15
1
RE-nomination
Yuichiro Yamamoto
In charge of Global
(100%)
Headquarters
Division Manager of Quality
Management Division
Representative Director,
Executive Managing Officer
15/15
Division Manager of Corporate
2
RE-nomination
Atsushi Komatsu
(100%)
Management Division, In
charge of Compliance
Member of the Board of
Directors & Executive
12/12
3
RE-nomination
Takao Ito
Managing Officer
(100%)
Division Manager of
Monozukuri Division
Executive Managing Officer,
Monozukuri Division
-/-
Chief of Production and
4
New Nominee
Akiyoshi Murakami
Technology Development
(-%)
Group
Executive Managing Officer,
-/-
5
New Nominee
Tsutomu Okouchi
Business Division
(-%)
RE-nomination
15/15
6
Outside
Toshio Kinoshita
Outside Director
(100%)
Independent Director
RE-nomination
15/15
7
Outside
Hidetaka Mihara
Outside Director
(100%)
Independent Director
RE-nomination
15/15
8
Outside
Yoshiaki Nagao
Outside Director
(100%)
Independent Director
New Nominee
-/-
9
Outside
Sachiko Tsutsui
Outside Director
(-%)
Independent Director
Note: Mr. Takao Ito's attendance at the Board of Directors meetings indicates the number of times he has attended the meetings
since his appointment as Director on June 24, 2022.
Candidate No.1
Yuichiro Yamamoto
(July 30, 1968)
RE-nomination
Brief History, Position, Principal Duties and Key Concurrent Posts
April 1997
Joined TACHI-S CO., LTD.
August 2006
Seconded to TACLE Seating U.S.A., LLC (currently TACHI-S
Automotive Seating U.S.A., LLC) President
April 2011
Executive Managing Officer
Deputy General Manager of Overseas Division
April 2012
In Charge of Nissan Business and Overseas Business Management
April 2014
In Charge of China Business
■Number of shares of the
Seconded to TACHI-S China Co., Ltd. President
April 2015
Senior Executive Officer
Company owned
April 2017
Executive Vice President
102,400 shares
President, Regional Headquarters for Japan
■Attendance at Board of
June 2017
Member of the Board of Directors & Executive Vice Presiden
April 2019
Member of the Board of Directors & Chief Operating Officer
Directors meetings
In charge of Global Headquarters (incumbent)
15/15 (100%)
June 2019
Representative Director, President & Chief Operating Officer (incumbent)
April 2020
Division Manager of Quality Management Division (incumbent)
April 2022
Chief Executive Officer (incumbent)
Reasons for nomination as a Candidate for Director
Mr. Yuichiro Yamamoto has been nominated as a candidate to continue in his role as Director, as he has valuable knowledge in the Marketing and Overseas Division, and many years of experience and results as a top executive at overseas subsidiaries in North America and China and has demonstrated strong leadership as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer. Since April 2022, as Chief Executive Officer, he has been promoting globalization within the Group, and we have determined that he is, and will continue to be, essential to the sustainable enhancement of the Group's corporate value.