TACHI S : Notice of the 71st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities code: 7239

June 2, 2023

To Our Shareholders,

Yuichiro Yamamoto

Representative Director & President

TACHI-S CO., LTD.

1-3-1,Suehiro-cho,Ome-shi, Tokyo

Notice of the 71st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Please refer to the below for information about the upcoming 71st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of TACHI-S CO., LTD. (the "Company").

In convening this Shareholders Meeting, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format, and has posted the items to be provided electronically on the Company's website.

The Company's website (https://www.tachi-s.co.jp/shareholder/annual_meeting.html)

In addition to the above website, items to be provided electronically are posted on the following website:

Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search) (https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show/)

"Net de Shoshu" (Online notice of convocation) S(https://s.srdb.jp/7239/)

If you are unable to attend this Shareholders Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (e.g., via the Internet). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the items to be provided electronically, refer to the Guide to the Exercise of Voting Rights on pages 3 to 5 of the Japanese original, and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Date and time: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.) Venue: Sylvan Hall, 2F, Forest Inn Showakan, 4017-3,Haijima-cho,Akishima-shi, Tokyo

The venue of the 71st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has been changed from last year's meeting. Please refer to the map at the end of the Japanese original notice. Agenda:

Matters for reporting: 1. Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Report of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditors and Audit & Supervisory Board for the 71st term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

2. Report of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 71st term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Matters for approval:

Proposal 1: Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

Proposal 2: Election of nine Directors

Proposal 3: Election of one Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal 4: Payment of Bonuses to Directors

Proposal 5: Revision of Remuneration for Outside Directors

―1―