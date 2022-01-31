TACHI S : Nui Tec Corporation donates "medical aprons" to Yokote City, Akita Prefecture

News Release
January 31, 2022
Nui Tec Corporation donates "medical aprons"
to Yokote City, Akita Prefecture
Nui Tec Corporation (President: Hiroyuki Morimoto, Headquarters: Ome, Tokyo, below Nui Tec), which is the subsidiary of TACHI-S Co., Ltd. (President: Yuichiro Yamamoto, Headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo), donated 1,500 medical aprons to Yokote City, Akita Prefecture on November 30, 2021.
This is the second consecutive year of donation, following 2020.
Nui Tec has four production sites: Akita Plant, Yokote Plant, Nagoya Plant, and Nagano Plant. The medical aprons were manufactured at the Akita Plant, utilizing the experience accumulated through manufacturing automotive seats trim covers.
TACHI-S Group will continue to utilize the know-how and facilities which have accumulated through the development and production of seats, work together with related parties to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provide support to medical facilities.
|
President Morimoto present a list to
|
Presentation ceremony
|
Friendly talk with Mayor of Yokote
|
Mayor of Yokote
|
(at the Yokote City Hall)
|
■ Nui Tec Corporation Overview https://nuitec.co.jp/
|
Location
|
： 1-7-8Suehiro-cho,Ome-shi, Tokyo
|
Representative
|
： Hiroyuki Morimoto
|
Established
|
： July 2006
|
Capital
|
： 325 million yen
|
Number of employees ： 457 (As of September 30, 2021)
|
Equity participation ： 100％ TACHI-S Co., Ltd.
|
Business content
|
： Manufacture and sales of automotive seats and trim covers
|
■Contact
|
|
Company name
|
：TACHI-S Co., Ltd.
|
Address
|
：3-3-7Matsubara-cho,Akishima-shi, Tokyo
|
Telephone
|
：+81-42-546-8111
|
E-mail
|
(Corporate Communication Section, General Affairs Department)
|
：h-soumu@tachi-s.co.jp
Disclaimer
TACHI-S Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 05:20:02 UTC.