TACHI S : Nui Tec Corporation donates "medical aprons" to Yokote City, Akita Prefecture

News Release

January 31, 2022

Nui Tec Corporation donates "medical aprons"

to Yokote City, Akita Prefecture

Nui Tec Corporation (President: Hiroyuki Morimoto, Headquarters: Ome, Tokyo, below Nui Tec), which is the subsidiary of TACHI-S Co., Ltd. (President: Yuichiro Yamamoto, Headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo), donated 1,500 medical aprons to Yokote City, Akita Prefecture on November 30, 2021.

This is the second consecutive year of donation, following 2020.

Nui Tec has four production sites: Akita Plant, Yokote Plant, Nagoya Plant, and Nagano Plant. The medical aprons were manufactured at the Akita Plant, utilizing the experience accumulated through manufacturing automotive seats trim covers.

TACHI-S Group will continue to utilize the know-how and facilities which have accumulated through the development and production of seats, work together with related parties to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provide support to medical facilities.

President Morimoto present a list to Presentation ceremony Friendly talk with Mayor of Yokote Mayor of Yokote (at the Yokote City Hall)

■ Nui Tec Corporation Overview https://nuitec.co.jp/