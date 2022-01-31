Log in
TACHI S : Nui Tec Corporation donates "medical aprons" to Yokote City, Akita Prefecture

01/31/2022
News Release

January 31, 2022

Nui Tec Corporation donates "medical aprons"

to Yokote City, Akita Prefecture

Nui Tec Corporation (President: Hiroyuki Morimoto, Headquarters: Ome, Tokyo, below Nui Tec), which is the subsidiary of TACHI-S Co., Ltd. (President: Yuichiro Yamamoto, Headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo), donated 1,500 medical aprons to Yokote City, Akita Prefecture on November 30, 2021.

This is the second consecutive year of donation, following 2020.

Nui Tec has four production sites: Akita Plant, Yokote Plant, Nagoya Plant, and Nagano Plant. The medical aprons were manufactured at the Akita Plant, utilizing the experience accumulated through manufacturing automotive seats trim covers.

TACHI-S Group will continue to utilize the know-how and facilities which have accumulated through the development and production of seats, work together with related parties to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provide support to medical facilities.

President Morimoto present a list to

Presentation ceremony

Friendly talk with Mayor of Yokote

Mayor of Yokote

(at the Yokote City Hall)

■ Nui Tec Corporation Overview https://nuitec.co.jp/

Location

1-7-8Suehiro-cho,Ome-shi, Tokyo

Representative

Hiroyuki Morimoto

Established

July 2006

Capital

325 million yen

Number of employees 457 (As of September 30, 2021)

Equity participation 100 TACHI-S Co., Ltd.

Business content

Manufacture and sales of automotive seats and trim covers

■Contact

Company name

TACHI-S Co., Ltd.

Address

3-3-7Matsubara-cho,Akishima-shi, Tokyo

Telephone

+81-42-546-8111

E-mail

(Corporate Communication Section, General Affairs Department)

h-soumu@tachi-s.co.jp

Disclaimer

TACHI-S Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
