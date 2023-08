Tactical Resources Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The principal business of the Company is exploration and development of rare earth elements (REE). It holds interests at the Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, and the Peak Project in western Texas. The Lac Ducharme REE project is located in the mining jurisdiction of northern Quebec within the Manicouagan regional county municipality (MRC) in the Cote-Nord region of eastern Quebec, approximately 150 kilometers (km) north of the regional town, Baie-Comeau. Lac Ducharme REE project consists of Dykes of LREE-enriched pegmatite. The Peak project is located approximately 68 miles southeast of El Paso Texas, and two miles southeast of the Round Top Rare Earth Element (REE) project owned by Texas Minerals Resources Corporation.