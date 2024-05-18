Tactical Resources Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company holds interests at the Peak Project in western Texas. The Company is also involved in the development of metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock rare earth element development potential. The Peak Project is located approximately 68 miles southeast of El Paso Texas and two miles southeast of the Round Top Rare Earth Element project owned by Texas Minerals Resources Corporation/USA Rare Earth (20/80% ownership split). The Company is a party to an agreement with the Sierra Blanca quarry that allows, for a fee, access to and a right of first purchase option to tailings material on the Sierra Blanca property, together with certain rights related to development and processing of the tailing material. The Peak Project asset is found within the Sierra Blanca Complex.