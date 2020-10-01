Log in
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(TCMD)
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/01/2020 | 09:14am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TCMD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 7, 2018 and June 8, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 30, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tactile publicly touted a market potential of at least $4 billion for its medical devices while knowing the actual market potential was far lower. The Company engaged in illegal marketing schemes to boost sales growth. This scheme put the Company at risk of a Medicare audit. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tactile, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 185 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -63,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 710 M 710 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,84x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 629
Free-Float 95,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 63,80 $
Last Close Price 36,59 $
Spread / Highest target 91,3%
Spread / Average Target 74,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
