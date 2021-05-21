TACTILE SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. - TCMD

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TCMD).

On June 8, 2020, a report issued by OSS Research raised allegations that the Company’s growth was the result of “a kick-back scheme that has resulted in rampant overprescribing” and that “Medicare has recently launched an industry-wide audit in which Tactile has been disproportionately targeted. 70% of Tactile's claims audited so far have been retroactively denied.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Tactile’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Tactile’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Tactile's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Tactile's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

