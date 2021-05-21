Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCMD   US87357P1003

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(TCMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TACTILE SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. - TCMD

05/21/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TCMD).

On June 8, 2020, a report issued by OSS Research raised allegations that the Company’s growth was the result of “a kick-back scheme that has resulted in rampant overprescribing” and that “Medicare has recently launched an industry-wide audit in which Tactile has been disproportionately targeted. 70% of Tactile's claims audited so far have been retroactively denied.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Tactile’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Tactile’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Tactile shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tcmd/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05/21TACTILE SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION CONTIN : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
BU
05/18TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Ho..
AQ
05/18TACTILE TECHNOLOGY  : Medical to Present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth..
AQ
05/18Tactile Medical to Present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conf..
GL
05/04TACTILE TECHNOLOGY  : Oppenheimer Adjusts Tactile Systems Technology PT to $62 F..
MT
05/03TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03TACTILE TECHNOLOGY  : Posts Wider Q1 Loss, Lower Revenue, Reaffirms 2021 Revenue..
MT
05/03TACTILE TECHNOLOGY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/03TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/03TACTILE TECHNOLOGY  : Earnings Flash (TCMD) TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY Reports Q..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 221 M - -
Net income 2021 8,92 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 122x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 068 M 1 068 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 707
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 69,00 $
Last Close Price 54,34 $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel L. Reuvers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brent A. Moen Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. Soderberg Chairman
Thomas F. ODonnell Chief Medical Officer
Peter C. Schaubach Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.20.92%1 068
NOVOCURE LIMITED4.52%18 703
MASIMO CORPORATION-18.80%11 986
GETINGE AB49.77%9 421
PENUMBRA, INC.45.81%9 309
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-24.14%6 837