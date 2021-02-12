Log in
TACTILE SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. - TCMD

02/12/2021 | 10:51pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TCMD).

On June 8, 2020, a report issued by OSS Research raised allegations that the Company’s growth was the result of “a kick-back scheme that has resulted in rampant overprescribing” and that “Medicare has recently launched an industry-wide audit in which Tactile has been disproportionately targeted. 70% of Tactile's claims audited so far have been retroactively denied.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Tactile’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Tactile’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Tactile shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tcmd/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 186 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,03 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -149x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 214 M 1 214 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,52x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 629
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 63,40 $
Last Close Price 62,48 $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel L. Reuvers President & Chief Executive Officer
Brent A. Moen Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. Soderberg Chairman
Darren J. Wennen Vice President-Marketing & Clinical Affairs
Thomas F. ODonnell Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.39.03%1 196
NOVOCURE LIMITED9.60%18 637
MASIMO CORPORATION2.73%14 908
PENUMBRA, INC.59.04%9 936
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-9.69%8 350
GETINGE AB18.48%7 450
