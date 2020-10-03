Log in
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(TCMD)
TCMD INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws

10/03/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCMD) resulting from allegations that Tactile might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Tactile securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit TCMD Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On June 8, 2020, research firm OSS Research published a scathing report about the Company entitled “Strong Sell on Tactile Systems: Bloated Stock Needs Compression Therapy.” In the report, OSS Research accused Tactile of (1) overstating its total addressable market by nearly $4.7 billion, (2) using a “‘daisy-chaining kick-back scheme’ that has resulted in rampant overprescribing and rapid market share gains at the expense of patients, insurers and the public,” and (3) concealing Medicare audits resulting in denials, for failure to establish medical necessity, of a whopping 71% of Tactile’s submitted claims.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $6.05, or 11.69%, from its June 8, 2020 opening price of $51.72 per share to a June 9, 2020 close of $45.67.

If you purchased Tactile securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/tactilesystemstechnologyinc-tcmd-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-317/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 185 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -64,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 722 M 722 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 629
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 63,80 $
Last Close Price 37,19 $
Spread / Highest target 88,2%
Spread / Average Target 71,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Reuvers President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Soderberg Chairman
Robert J. Folkes Chief Operating Officer
Brent A. Moen Chief Financial Officer
Darren J. Wennen Vice President-Marketing & Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.-44.91%722
MASIMO CORPORATION48.20%12 872
NOVOCURE LIMITED34.13%11 426
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.1.09%8 003
GETINGE AB12.56%5 986
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD.61.42%4 842
