TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(TCMD)
  Report
News 


TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tactile Systems Technology Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2020

11/29/2020 | 11:01am EST
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tactile Systems Technology ("Tactile" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TCMD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tactile securities between May 7, 2018 and June 8, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tcmd.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements that: (1) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in truth, the total addressable market for Tactile’s medical devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, Tactile and/or its employees were engaged in illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities in violation of applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit of Tactile’s claims and criminal and civil liability; (4) Tactile’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and that as a result of the foregoing, (5) Defendants’ public statements, including its year-over-year revenue growth and the purported growth drivers, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tcmd or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Tactile you have until November 30, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 186 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,09 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -115x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 828 M 828 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,45x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 629
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 61,60 $
Last Close Price 42,61 $
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Reuvers President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Soderberg Chairman
Brent A. Moen Chief Financial Officer
Darren J. Wennen Vice President-Marketing & Clinical Affairs
Thomas F. ODonnell Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.-36.88%828
IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.70.98%38 746
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.70.41%37 493
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH98.78%32 358
SYSMEX CORPORATION40.76%21 519
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION21.28%21 079
